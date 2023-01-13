ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, TN

rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Football Signee Throws Down Massive Dunks

Tennessee football signee Chandavian Bradley can terrorize offenses and quarterbacks as an edge rusher. He can also dominate the basketball court while throwing down massive dunks. That was well on display last week when Bradley was playing for Platte County High School. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound big man showed he can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (14-3) took a dive on the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday. The Vols lost to Kentucky, who is currently unranked in the top 25, 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Topping out is Houston (17-1), Kansas (16-1) and Purdue (16-1).
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Tayven Jackson announced his transfer destination Sunday via Twitter, as the upcoming redshirt freshman has transferred to Indiana University. Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday after one year on Rocky Top. Jackson had five days to pick his new destination before the portal closes, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

VFL Chris Lofton has his jersey retired at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball retired legendary guard Chris Lofton’s jersey on Saturday during halftime of the Vols’’’ game against Kentucky. His 431 career-made threes still top the SEC even though his final season was in 2007-2008. He owns records for most threes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville

Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36

He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Your call cannot be completed' | Solar Titan phone number no longer works

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carie Roncin calls Solar Titan USA nearly every single day. She said the system she and her husband purchased in August 2022 isn't working. "Technically, we can see that it's making and producing power, but the power is not going anywhere," she said. "We have been calling them pretty much every day, sometimes two or three times a day, just to try and get anybody."
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family feeds homeless to honor mother’s memory

The tax filing process the last few years was a little different because of the pandemic, people were getting more money back thanks to big tax breaks. Knoxville man remembers his fight to give Martin Luther King Jr. Ave it’s name. Updated: 10 hours ago. Harold Middlebrook befriended King...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper lent a helping hand to an owl on Sunday. A video captured the moment Trooper Crouser walked up to the bird on the side of the road. “Thankfully, Mr. Owl agreed with the trooper that the road was no place for...
KNOXVILLE, TN

