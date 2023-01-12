Read full article on original website
What should the Nintendo Switch 2 be?
The Nintendo Switch is almost six. It’s very strange to say that it seems not long ago that the Wii U was the lowest ever point in the world, driven from the brink of long-standing insanity, their hardware and platform abandoned, relics of their own bubble created, relics of their own bubble, revolvingly interconnected from everything else. It wasn’t until now that we were in the middle of the night to talk about what the mysterious Nintendo NX could look like, and then even more recently, we talked about the prospects of the now only-revealed Nintendo Switch, and what it would like in that competitive market despite its strongest and most stacked competitive market.
What PlayStation Needs to Do in 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, Daemon Hatfield is joined by Max Scoville and Destin Legarie, and they discuss how important 2023 will be for PlayStation, and what Sony absolutely needs to do to succeed this year.
Daily Deals: Huge Square Enix Sale, Nintendo eShop Gift Cards, and More
Today save on a great selection of Nintendo Switch digital game codes, get a bunch of 2022 Square Enix releases on sale, or grab deals on the gargantuan LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, the highly rated Wingspan board game, the Nintendo Switch console with a Dell gift card, and more.
The Game Boy Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
Unfortunately, Nintendo's ultra-successful Game Boy is now more than 30 years old. True, this means that time continues to march ever onward, but, on the bright side, it also means that there are interesting statistics to look over regarding the console's time on the market. The Game Boy sold more...
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More Games Soon
PlayStation Plus subscribers who have either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriptions will soon get several more games soon when PlayStation adds 11 new titles to the catalog next week. The new PS Plus games (not the monthly ones for January that are free now) announced this week include some major IPs like Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and more, and they'll be available on January 17th.
The Callisto Protocol drops to lowest price yet on PS5 and Xbox
You can now save $20 on The Callisto Protocol only a month after release across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
PS5 Owners Get Good News Following Concerning PlayStation Report
PlayStation 5 owners can finally breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to recent concerns that have come about with the console. Just a couple of days back, a new report came about stating that PS5 consoles that were displayed in a vertical fashion had a chance of being damaged over the long haul. Essentially, it was said that the liquid metal within the PS5 that is used for cooling could spread to other parts of the console internally when sitting vertically for too long, which could damage the hardware. And while this news freaked out a number of PlayStation fans, it sounds like there's nothing to worry about after all.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
Modern Warfare 2 - How To Fix Dev Error 6039
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," despite being highly anticipated, hasn't had the greatest go of it since its release. Players were already upset about crossplay issues, connectivity issues, and the tiny disc file size (which subsequently meant they'd be downloading most of the game anyway despite purchasing a physical copy). To top it all off, the sequel title seems to have inherited a dreaded bug that tenaciously plagued its predecessor: dev error 6039.
You Don't Want to Know
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission You Don't Want to Know. This in an Encampment Job, and is part of the "Bounty Hunter" storyline. Following your meeting with Colonel Garret, follow the waypoint marker and head towards Highway 97. It’s a good idea to be prepared before you arrive, as the mission has a heavy focus on a gun battle between you and several Anarchists.
Remnant: From the Ashes - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for the reveal that Remnant: From the Ashes is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, and get another look at this action RPG. Humanity is struggling to survive, but they possess the technology to open portals to other realms and alternate realities. Are you brave enough to travel through these portals to uncover the mystery and take back what's yours?
This One's On Me
Having completed We Couldn't Take the Risk, return to the Wizard Island Camp and visit Doc Jimenez by his tent. Having learned of Doc’s fate and Taylor’s potential drug connection, watch as the cutscene plays out to complete the mission.
Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival - Official Announcement Trailer
Embark on a journey through the eras of time in Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival, an upcoming survival, crafting, and base-building open-world adventure game coming to PC. It is available to wishlist now on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2236300/Grand_Emprise_Time_Travel_Survival/. Take another look at Grand Emprise in this announcement trailer to see various locations,...
Shattering Expectations
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Shattering Expectations Story Mission. This is the last mission of the first part of this game. This time, a couple of heroes will join you to break the barrier surrounding the Sanctum Sanctorum and take it back from Lilith's goons.
