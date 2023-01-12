ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weiser, ID

Square Dance Class In Weiser

Square Dance Class In Weiser

The square dance class was a huge success for the first week of new people. There were 21 new dancers, 5 retreads (people who used to dance but haven’t for 2 or more years), 5 experienced dancers (we call them angels), & the caller and his wife. Ages went from 10 to 80—a guess!
WEISER, ID
livinginthenews.com

$1500 For The Cambridge Museum

Managing partners Tori McKee and Leci Russell with McKee Arena presented Sandra Hansen from The Cambridge Museum with $1500 on Friday in Cambridge at the Museum. McKee Arena held a Harvest Fest in late October that included several family activities and a Craft & Vendor Fair to benefit the Museum. The funds were raised to help maintain and improve The Cambridge Museum.
CAMBRIDGE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

See Inside The Boise Boys’ Latest Massive Luxury Airbnb

The Boise Boys, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, have designed several unique houses in the Treasure Valley. Some of those homes were purchased cheaply, reimagined, and then resold at a premium. That was the early business model of Timber and Love, the company that they co-owned until recently. While that is still part of what they do, Timber and Love is also a full-service real estate company, and Luke is trying to become a national design star. He purchased the company outright in September 2020, when Clint decided to return to his home state of Texas. In October, he released his design book, Americana Soul: Homes Designed With Love, Comfort, and Intention.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

South Idaho Fire Department Rescues Dog Stuck In Tree

We all know about the predicaments cats get into. It's not uncommon for them to require assistance getting down from trees or other elevated spots, but dogs aren't generally known for their climbing abilities and they aren't known to land on their feet either. I'm a dog person. To me,...
CALDWELL, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise

If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
BOISE, ID
hstoday.us

TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
New York Post

Firefighters stunned by treetop discover after hilarious mishap

This rescue was barking mad. A fire department in Idaho was called out to rescue a dog from high in a treetop after its attempt to catch a squirrel went haywire. The Caldwell Fire Department posted the hilarious photos of the dog balancing on a branch over the weekend. “Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon,” the department wrote. “After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.” The dog’s owner, Christina Danner, revealed Izzy was “never even close” to catching the squirrel. But she was retrieved safely by the crew and given a meal.
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?

If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

GoFundMe set up for family of 2-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer

The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses. Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sortor are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “We have rotating schedules,”...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook

Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
NAMPA, ID
Advocate

Idaho School Board Meeting Erupts in Chaos Over LGBTQ-Inclusive Policy

A school board meeting in Idaho to consider an LGBTQ-supportive policy devolved into chaos Monday night after a state senator threatened board members with litigation. The Caldwell School Board presented a draft of the policy for public comment. It uses language from the Idaho School Boards Association and is one of 22 policies under consideration, Idaho Ed News reports. But it was the LGBTQ+ policy that attracted the most attention.
CALDWELL, ID

