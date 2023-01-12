Read full article on original website
Square Dance Class In Weiser
The square dance class was a huge success for the first week of new people. There were 21 new dancers, 5 retreads (people who used to dance but haven’t for 2 or more years), 5 experienced dancers (we call them angels), & the caller and his wife. Ages went from 10 to 80—a guess!
7’s HERO: 14-year-old Eagle boy starts Brody’s Bricks, a nonprofit that brings the joy of Lego to kids in Idaho hospitals
IDAHO, USA — 14-year-old Brody Gassen has always had a love for Legos. You'll often find him at Bricknowlogy in Eagle. The store is packed with every Lego set you can imagine, and it's a Lego lover's paradise. "Sometimes I organize them, and sometimes I take them apart and...
$1500 For The Cambridge Museum
Managing partners Tori McKee and Leci Russell with McKee Arena presented Sandra Hansen from The Cambridge Museum with $1500 on Friday in Cambridge at the Museum. McKee Arena held a Harvest Fest in late October that included several family activities and a Craft & Vendor Fair to benefit the Museum. The funds were raised to help maintain and improve The Cambridge Museum.
See Inside The Boise Boys’ Latest Massive Luxury Airbnb
The Boise Boys, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, have designed several unique houses in the Treasure Valley. Some of those homes were purchased cheaply, reimagined, and then resold at a premium. That was the early business model of Timber and Love, the company that they co-owned until recently. While that is still part of what they do, Timber and Love is also a full-service real estate company, and Luke is trying to become a national design star. He purchased the company outright in September 2020, when Clint decided to return to his home state of Texas. In October, he released his design book, Americana Soul: Homes Designed With Love, Comfort, and Intention.
Boise Zamboni Driver Sees Outpouring of Support on GoFundMe
It's the kind of thing that you love to see--and here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to see it often. We're talking about the community coming together in a big way, and that's exactly what has gone on in just a matter of days. Our friend and local...
A Beloved Boise Food Truck Business Needs Our Support & Prayers
This has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories I've ever had to share with you but I firmly believe that some good will come of sharing this with you. As soon as I read the story, I immediately thought: "The community will rally and this family will endure."
6 Things Boise Drivers Do That Drive California Transplants Crazy
I spent the weekend riding around the Treasure Valley with a California transplant. He and his family moved here two years ago after deciding that they wanted a better life for their family. They could sell their home in Los Angeles and come to Idaho with enough money to buy a beautiful house and take a year off work.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
South Idaho Fire Department Rescues Dog Stuck In Tree
We all know about the predicaments cats get into. It's not uncommon for them to require assistance getting down from trees or other elevated spots, but dogs aren't generally known for their climbing abilities and they aren't known to land on their feet either. I'm a dog person. To me,...
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
Hilarious Girl Goes Full Meathead After Canceled Rodeo In Kuna
Kuna, Idaho - What a terrible situation for the community of Kuna, and it's unfortunate that a group of people had to ruin what would have been fantastic for everyone involved including all those small businesses in Kuna who would have loved to have all that extra income. The Kuna...
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
Firefighters stunned by treetop discover after hilarious mishap
This rescue was barking mad. A fire department in Idaho was called out to rescue a dog from high in a treetop after its attempt to catch a squirrel went haywire. The Caldwell Fire Department posted the hilarious photos of the dog balancing on a branch over the weekend. “Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon,” the department wrote. “After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.” The dog’s owner, Christina Danner, revealed Izzy was “never even close” to catching the squirrel. But she was retrieved safely by the crew and given a meal.
2023 Is The Year Cuddling For Hire Blows Up in Boise
I'm just going to say that with the way the world is and the direction it's going, we could all use an extra hug now and then. 2023 has been wild so far and it seems that people, now more than ever, need a little bit of that extra... touch.
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
GoFundMe set up for family of 2-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer
The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses. Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sortor are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “We have rotating schedules,”...
Idaho Steelheads Zamboni driver recovering after massive stroke
BOISE, Idaho — When it comes to the ECHL Mountain Division standings, the Idaho Steelheads are riding high, but right now, the team and the Boise hockey community also are missing a beloved part of the family: Paul Homola. The longtime Zamboni driver suffered a massive stroke on Christmas...
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
Idaho School Board Meeting Erupts in Chaos Over LGBTQ-Inclusive Policy
A school board meeting in Idaho to consider an LGBTQ-supportive policy devolved into chaos Monday night after a state senator threatened board members with litigation. The Caldwell School Board presented a draft of the policy for public comment. It uses language from the Idaho School Boards Association and is one of 22 policies under consideration, Idaho Ed News reports. But it was the LGBTQ+ policy that attracted the most attention.
Meridian woman accused of embezzling more than $1.7 million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
BOISE, Idaho — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, of Meridian, with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014 to 2022.
