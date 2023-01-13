NEWS 1.12.23: Woodbury County Supervisor's Wife Faces Voter Fraud Charges, Ricketts Appointed to the U.S. Senate, Iowa School Funding Update, and More

Read full article on original website
kwit.org
NEWS 1.16.23
Officials with the Sioux City Community School District say they can’t comment on a lawsuit filed by former Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman against four board members and the district. The civil case accuses the district and Board President Dan Greenwell and members Taylor Goodvin, Jan George, and Bob Michaelson...
KETV.com
Nebraska: Another Voter ID bill expected to be introduced
LINCOLN, Neb. — When Nebraskans passed Measure 432 in November 2022, a ballot measure to implement Voter ID, it put the ball in lawmaker's hands. In the first two weeks of the session, Sen. Steve Erdman has introduced legislative bills 228 and 230 to try to change state law to require Voter ID.
3 News Now
With threats against politicians rising, group says it’s time to ban guns at Nebraska State Capitol
With threats against politicians on the increase, a Nebraska group is calling for approval of a ban on the open carrying of guns at the Nebraska State Capitol. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence was among those testifying last week at a legislative hearing in support of a rule change that would ban the open carry of firearms and other weapons at the Nebraska Capitol.
KCRG.com
High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol
Missouri school district adopts 4 day week, sees huge increase in applications. The district's plan to move to a four-day work week next fall has resulted in a 450 percent increase in applications. FAA, NTSB investigating close call on runway at New York airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. The FAA...
WIBW
D.C. lawyer suspended from Kansas practice following trustee misconduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Washington D.C., Maryland and Kansas has been suspended from the practice of law in all three locations following a case that stems from trustee misconduct. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 125,622: In the Matter of Isaac Henry Marks Sr.,...
News Channel Nebraska
Judge: malice not proven in defamation suit against Nebraska Republican Party
LINCOLN – Former state Legislature candidate and Republican Party donor Janet Palmtag has filed a notice of appeal after a district judge ruled she had not shown sufficient evidence of actual malice in her lawsuit against the Republican Party of Nebraska. Palmtag was a Republican candidate in 2020 and...
Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All
Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
The One Thing That Shocks People When They Move To Iowa
It can be a bit of a culture shock. I've lived in Iowa for two years now, and I've loved almost every second of it. The winters are bitter and the gas station pizza can only keep you warm at night for so long. Okay? Be better, Iowa!. There were...
3 News Now
Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Schoolchildren's Blizzard of 1888
Weather events often integrate into the culture of specific regions. Those living along the coastlines likely have hurricanes they remember, or hurricanes that have impacted the region long ago. Oklahoma and Kansas have stories from ancestors of tornadoes, hail, and other severe storms. While in the northern plains of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, it's blizzards that take over the weather tragedies that stick with us through generations.
KCCI.com
New state income tax reforms go into effect this year in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa. The state is gradually on its way to aflat tax. In 2023, Iowa's top individual income tax rate drops from 8% to 6%. That gives a tax cut to Iowans making $75,000 or more when they file taxes next year.
Iowa governor's plan would let parents spend their taxpayer dollars for private schools
(The Center Square) – Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced legislation that would eventually allow all parents in the state to use their taxpayer dollars on private schools. If passed by the state legislature, Iowa would be the ninth state in the U.S. to offer some form of...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education
A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan
Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Noem backs bill to protect agriculture community from nuisance complaints
(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa indicted on 49 counts of voter fraud
An Iowa woman was arrested in Sioux City for her role in an alleged voter fraud scheme during the Iowa 2020 primary and general elections. Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, of Sioux City, made her initial court appearance on Thursday. According to court documents, Taylor allegedly perpetrated a scheme to generate votes in the primary election in June 2020, when her husband was an unsuccessful candidate for Iowa’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, and subsequently in the 2020 general election, when her husband was a successful candidate for Woodbury County Supervisor. Taylor allegedly submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information. For example, although these documents required the signer to affirm that he or she was the person named in them, Taylor signed them for voters without their permission and told others that they could sign on behalf of relatives who were not present.
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
