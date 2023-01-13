ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Patriots LB Coach Jarod Mayo no Longer a Candidate for Browns Open Defensive Coordinator job

By Brandon Little
 4 days ago

You can take New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jarod Mayo off the list of for the Cleveland Browns open coordinator job.

You can now mark one name off the next potential Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator. According to a release from the New England Patriots, the team is working on a deal to keep Jarod Mayo with the Patriots. Mayo had been a candidate for the Browns job prior to this.

Mayo will remain with the Patriots as the inside linebackers coach, with a big hand in on the defense overall. It looks to be the Patriots made a big effort to keep Mayo from leaving for at least another season.

Browns still have options out there, including but not limited to Brian Flores, Jim Schwartz, and Sean Desai.

