Patriots LB Coach Jarod Mayo no Longer a Candidate for Browns Open Defensive Coordinator job

You can take New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jarod Mayo off the list of for the Cleveland Browns open coordinator job.

You can now mark one name off the next potential Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator. According to a release from the New England Patriots, the team is working on a deal to keep Jarod Mayo with the Patriots. Mayo had been a candidate for the Browns job prior to this.

Mayo will remain with the Patriots as the inside linebackers coach, with a big hand in on the defense overall. It looks to be the Patriots made a big effort to keep Mayo from leaving for at least another season.

Browns still have options out there, including but not limited to Brian Flores, Jim Schwartz, and Sean Desai.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Argues With Passenger as he is Booted off Plane

What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?

Deshaun Watson has Some Legal Issues to Deal With as Browns Season Comes to... an End

Cleveland Browns Finish at an Interesting Spot in These Power Rankings

Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help

Cleveland Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Named to Pro Football Journal's All-Rookie Team

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue

Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts

Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job

Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents

Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season

Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida