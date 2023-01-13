Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage remains hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The team said Tuesday morning that Gage, 26, sustained a concussion and neck injury that required further testing. "Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation. Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo...

