Weekly Report: COVID-19 Up To 22 New Deaths, 61 Hospitalizations, Belknap County Levels High

I wonder if the saying "what goes up must come down" is on the horizon for home prices in New Hampshire. That's good for buyers, but not sellers. Or is it not good for anyone?. The record high price to buy a home in New Hampshire happened back in March of 2022, when $440,000 became the median price, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors snapshot listed in the New Hampshire Bulletin.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO