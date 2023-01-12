ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHENEY, WA

ewu.edu

Workshops on Latinx Identity, Culture and More Offered on Jan. 18-20

The College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and Chicanx Studies is presenting a series of workshops for the community to learn, connect and engage. Learn about Latinx Identity, Culture and The Power of Remembering with Gerardo Muñoz, 2021 Colorado Teacher of the Year (and the first Chicano teacher to receive the award).
CHENEY, WA
ewu.edu

January EAP Resources to Get Through Winter

Hello everyone – Happy New Year! As we head into 2023, here are some of the resources offered by our EAP to support you and your family at this time of the year:. EAP Work/Life site features tools and resources to encourage us to take better care of ourselves by prioritizing getting outdoors as part of our self-care/self-preservation routine. This month’s on-demand seminar, “Rays of Sunshine”, is available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU.


