Hello everyone – Happy New Year! As we head into 2023, here are some of the resources offered by our EAP to support you and your family at this time of the year:. EAP Work/Life site features tools and resources to encourage us to take better care of ourselves by prioritizing getting outdoors as part of our self-care/self-preservation routine. This month’s on-demand seminar, “Rays of Sunshine”, is available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU.

CHENEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO