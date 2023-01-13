South Burlington Public Art Gallery to show exhibit with paintings by Charlotte artist Marvin Fishman

Read full article on original website
Related
colchestersun.com
A game of luck among trivia experts, Essex woman describes her journey to the Jeopardy stage
ESSEX TOWN — Growing up in Georgia, Vt. – and then Essex, watching “Jeopardy!” was a routine for Claire Theoret. Shouting out the answers to the blue question card on the TV screen is something she’s done her whole life. “One of my earliest memories...
colchestersun.com
Green Mountain Transit's board of commissioners appoints new general manager
Green Mountain Transit (GMT) has announced that Clayton Clark has been appointed as the next General Manager, effective January 10, 2023. Mr. Clark has considerable experience as an engaging leader. Throughout his career, he has held several high-level leadership positions, including, most recently, at Converse Home, where he served as Executive Director from 2019-2022.
Comments / 0