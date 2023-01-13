ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Cher
4d ago

You reporters need to stop this! you're part of the problem! these invaders aren't saints and victims, Americans in need and all other citizens have become the victims and I'm so sick of you people trying to turn it around like this! The whole administration along with advocates& those who see them as "poor souls" are blind and need to go back to their country with them and help them change their own country instead of invading and using ours!

Cher
4d ago

Goes what is the same for all of Americans homeless & impoverished and we get less than half the help that these unwanted, ungrateful, selfish criminals do, so who's the real victims here?!

CDClvsTitle42
4d ago

My team tracked covid all over the world but due to the border situation Central America. For decades the UN and South of the border immigration advocates have lied to these people to break our southern border. They are literally sending all the poor unskilled people here for us to support. They are told the U.S is REQUIRED to take them in and support them. They have created the humanitarian crisis to break our border and succeeded.

