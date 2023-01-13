You reporters need to stop this! you're part of the problem! these invaders aren't saints and victims, Americans in need and all other citizens have become the victims and I'm so sick of you people trying to turn it around like this! The whole administration along with advocates& those who see them as "poor souls" are blind and need to go back to their country with them and help them change their own country instead of invading and using ours!
Goes what is the same for all of Americans homeless & impoverished and we get less than half the help that these unwanted, ungrateful, selfish criminals do, so who's the real victims here?!
My team tracked covid all over the world but due to the border situation Central America. For decades the UN and South of the border immigration advocates have lied to these people to break our southern border. They are literally sending all the poor unskilled people here for us to support. They are told the U.S is REQUIRED to take them in and support them. They have created the humanitarian crisis to break our border and succeeded.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
Comments / 91