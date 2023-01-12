IRVINE, Calif. — Andre Kelly finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds to power UC Santa Barbara to a 73-65 victory over UC Irvine. Miles Norris pitched in with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Gauchos (14-3, 5-1 Big West Conference). Ajay Mitchell scored 14. Dawson Baker had 17 points to lead the Anteaters (12-6, 5-1), who had a five-game win streak end.

