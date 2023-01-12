ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly powers UC Santa Barbara past UC Irvine 73-65

IRVINE, Calif. — Andre Kelly finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds to power UC Santa Barbara to a 73-65 victory over UC Irvine. Miles Norris pitched in with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Gauchos (14-3, 5-1 Big West Conference). Ajay Mitchell scored 14. Dawson Baker had 17 points to lead the Anteaters (12-6, 5-1), who had a five-game win streak end.
IRVINE, CA
Cameron, Hartwell lead UC Riverside over Cal Poly in OT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Flynn Cameron scored 25 points, Jamal Hartwell II added 23 and UC Riverside defeated Cal Poly 83-78 in overtime.Cameron added five rebounds and six assists for the Highlanders (13-6, 6-1 Big West Conference). Hartwell made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range. Kyle Owens had 15 points. Trevon Taylor led the way for the Mustangs (7-11, 1-5) with 21 points.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Wrightsell leads CS Fullerton over CS Bakersfield 76-46

FULLERTON, Calif. — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 18 points and Cal State Fullerton rolled to a 76-46 victory over Cal State Bakersfield 76-46. Wrightsell added seven steals for the Titans (10-9, 4-3 Big West Conference). Daeshawn Eaton and Max Jones scored 13 points apiece. Antavion Collum led the way for the Roadrunners (6-12, 2-5) with 13 points.
