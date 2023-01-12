Read full article on original website
Leading Disengaged Young People
The "social contract" has been in place throughout history, and it works whether we like it or not. The fundamentals of caring for yourself will eventually include caring for others, since we are social creatures. Youth need to see that we all must balance how we long to be ourselves...
How Self-Compassion Can Improve Teen Mental Health
Research demonstrates that self-compassion protects teens against the daily challenges they face. Teens who are more self-compassionate experience less depression, anxiety, and stress. Greater self-compassion in teens is associated with being more motivated and moving outside their comfort zone to try new things. This post is part I of a...
How to Avoid Policing the Term “Trauma”
Active listening, curiosity, and validation are more effective than policing people's word choice. Ask yourself, "Why do I feel the need to correct them?" and "What's my honest intention?" My recent post, Are You Misusing the Term "Trauma"? received a polarizing reception. Some mental health professionals were grateful that this...
Cultivating Self-Compassion in Teens
Self-compassion programs may help teens reduce suicidal ideation. Depression decreases after teens learn how to be more self-compassionate. Self-compassion programming can be taught in schools. Part one of our series revealed the numerous stressors facing youth. It also explored how practicing self-compassion—giving yourself grace as you would a friend or...
Motivational Optometry
The perspectives people use to understand an individual’s motivation are an important part of helping someone struggling with substance use. Motivation to make changes often occurs in the context of meaningful relationships. Families are provided a limited view of how to empower their loved ones and aren't encouraged to...
How Do Gifted Adolescents See Themselves?
New research suggests there are four general profiles of gifted adolescents: humanitarians, politicians, regulators and stabilizers. These groups have different personality traits, emotions, and relationships. It’s important that gifted people, who become followers and leaders, are afforded opportunities to become constructive members of society. Giftedness, with cousin "neurodivergence", are...
The Problematic Issue of Boundaries and Autism
One of autism's defining features is social deficits and impairments which can lead to people with autism not understanding boundaries. Lack of understanding of boundaries leads to many of the social struggles people with autism have. Helping people with autism understand boundaries is critical. I have struggled with friendships since...
