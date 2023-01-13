Read full article on original website
McKinley Dixon Honors an Old Friend on New Song “Tyler Forever”: Stream
McKinley Dixon has shared a new song called “Tyler Forever,” a tribute to a lost friend. Listen to the track below. “Tyler Forever” begins with bombastic, Sunday Night Football horns, as a pompous Dixon defends the lifestyle he and Tyler maintained. “Ain’t seen grams in a minute,” he raps, before conceding, “I’m doing this so I don’t blow my shit out all over that balcony.” Halfway through the song, however, the music changes, as the horns quiet and slow and a gentle piano takes the lead. “The pain still lingers,” Dixon admits.
Song of the Week: Miley Cyrus Can Buy Herself “Flowers,” Thank You Very Much
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Miley Cyrus brings a little disco moment to the beach.
Paramore Channel Their Inner Talking Heads on New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Stream
Whether or not parlez-vous français, it’s time vous parlez now that the band has shared the new song, “C’est Comme Ça.”. The title, “C’est Comme Ça,” translates to, “It’s Like That,” and the French phrase gets sprinkled amongst plenty of “La la las” during the chorus. Meanwhile, the verses find Hayley Williams aping the spoken-word style popularized by Serge Gainsbourg and the dance rock of Talking Heads. “In a single year, I’ve aged 100,” she says cooly. “My social life — a chiropractic appointment/ Sit still long enough and listen to yourself/ Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell.” Check it out below.
The National Tease LP9, Two New Songs, Collabs with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens
The National have dropped a teaser and a whole lit class’ worth of clues for their ninth studio album and follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find. Over on the band’s Instagram page, they shared a link to AmericanMary.com/LP9, where users are greeted with a prompt for a password. Enter the words EVIL FOREBODINGS, and you’ll be greeted with an altered version of the first pages of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Instead of a letter to Mrs. Saville, this missive is addressed to Mrs. Bridgers, while the name Margaret has been replaced with Taylor, and “our good Uncle Thomas” has given way to “our good Uncle Sufjan.”
Green Day Cover Elvis Costello’s “Alison” on Nimrod-Era Demo: Stream
Later this month, Green Day will release Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition, a retrospective box set celebrating their 1997 album that includes previously unreleased demos and a live set from the era. Today, the band has shared one of those demos, a cover of Elvis Costello’s 1977 ballad “Alison.”
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
Ruston Kelly Announces New Album The Weakness, Shares Title Track: Stream
Ruston Kelly has announced his upcoming third album, The Weakness, will arrive on April 7th via Rounder Records. The project was produced by Nate Mercereau (Sharon Van Etten, Leon Bridges) and includes the country singer’s first songs about his divorce from Kacey Musgraves in 2020. “I couldn’t make sense of it, and for a long time I felt physically incapable of writing about it,” he shared in a statement. “I didn’t want to make a divorce record, but it was important to me to say what I needed to say while also making sure to protect her heart.”
Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream
Måneskin have enlisted the chops of for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!. “Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.
Taylor Swift Debuts “Anti-Hero” Live at The 1975’s London Concert: Watch
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s London concert on January 12th, during which she performed the live debut of her hit single “Anti-Hero.”. During her brief acoustic set, the pop star also covered The 1975’s song “The City.” Watch the fan-shot footage below.
TAEYANG of BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS Are a Whole “VIBE” on New Single: Stream
It’s one of the most high-profile K-pop collaborations of all time: BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG has recruited Jimin of BTS for his vibrant new throwback single, “VIBE.”. The track marks TAEYANG’s first new solo release since his 2017 album White Night, as the vocalist and dancer went on to complete his time in the South Korean military in 2018. BIGBANG returned as a group in 2022 with the warmly received ballad “Still Life.”
Demi Lovato Poster Banned in UK for Causing “Serious and Widespread” Offense
A poster promoting Demi Lovato’s most recent album, HOLY FVCK, was banned in the UK due to complaints that it “was likely to cause serious offence to Christians.”. In a January 11th ruling issued by the country’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the watchdog agency deemed a street advertisement primarily featuring the singer’s latest album artwork was “likely to cause serious or widespread offence.” The disputed image was posted at six locations in London and removed four days later on August 23rd, 2022 after receiving four complaints.
Prong Unleash Politically Charged New Song “Breaking Point”: Stream
Prong are back with a new one-off single “Breaking Point” — the band’s first new music since 2019. The track is firmly in Prong’s wheelhouse of chunky aggro thrash. The thick riffs and double-kick rhythms are in full effect, while frontman and band mastermind Tommy Victor assumes a punkish bark with obligatory anti-establishment lyrics to boot: “They demand that you agree, with ideas you can’t believe / Thoughts are banned, can’t disagree.”
Singer-Songwriter Julia Wolf Shares Origins of New Song “Now”: Exclusive
Origins is our recurring series that gives artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Julia Wolf takes us through “Now” and offers a freestyle version of the new track. For New York-based pop artist Julia Wolf, the biggest ideas can start...
Armani White and Denzel Curry Are “GOATED” on New Single: Stream
Rapper Armani White broke out in 2022 thanks to his name-dropping hit “BILLIE EILISH,” and now, he’s kicked off the new year by teaming up with Denzel Curry for a new single called “GOATED.”. On the track, White displays the same infectious energy that made “BILLIE...
Jamie xx Is “Finishing Mixing” New Album Featuring The Avalanches
Oh my “Gosh,” Jamie xx is “finishing mixing” his new album, the follow-up to the 2015 electronic classic In Colour. As The xx member told triple j Mornings, the project will feature contributions from The Avalanches. “I’m in ‘finishing mixing’ mode. And I can’t take any...
Liturgy Share Choral Piece “Angel of Sovereignty” Ahead of Upcoming Double Album: Stream
Liturgy have shared the choral piece “Angel of Sovereignty” ahead of their upcoming double album 93696, out March 24th. Outwardly, a two-minute song that’s almost exclusively the sound of a children’s choir seems like a bizarre choice for a single. But Liturgy have been known to throw a curveball, and the track epitomizes the project’s uncompromising nature.
Sudan Archives Performs “Homesick” on Fallon: Watch
Sudan Archives swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to perform “Homesick,” a cut from her 2022 record Natural Brown Prom Queen — one of the best albums of the year. Watch her musical guest appearance on the show below. Putting her album’s title...
Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Madison Cunningham catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Revealer, her Grammy nominated sophomore LP. The singer-songwriter talks about being mistaken as wait staff during her last...
Just Like Heaven 2023: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands Lead 2023 Lineup
Just Like Heaven, everyone’s favorite indie sleaze music festival, will return to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California in 2023 with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands, and more. The one-day event occurs on Saturday, May 13th. Yeah Yeah Yeahs are hot off the release of Cool...
