McKinley Dixon Honors an Old Friend on New Song “Tyler Forever”: Stream

McKinley Dixon has shared a new song called “Tyler Forever,” a tribute to a lost friend. Listen to the track below. “Tyler Forever” begins with bombastic, Sunday Night Football horns, as a pompous Dixon defends the lifestyle he and Tyler maintained. “Ain’t seen grams in a minute,” he raps, before conceding, “I’m doing this so I don’t blow my shit out all over that balcony.” Halfway through the song, however, the music changes, as the horns quiet and slow and a gentle piano takes the lead. “The pain still lingers,” Dixon admits.
Paramore Channel Their Inner Talking Heads on New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Stream

Whether or not parlez-vous français, it’s time vous parlez now that the band has shared the new song, “C’est Comme Ça.”. The title, “C’est Comme Ça,” translates to, “It’s Like That,” and the French phrase gets sprinkled amongst plenty of “La la las” during the chorus. Meanwhile, the verses find Hayley Williams aping the spoken-word style popularized by Serge Gainsbourg and the dance rock of Talking Heads. “In a single year, I’ve aged 100,” she says cooly. “My social life — a chiropractic appointment/ Sit still long enough and listen to yourself/ Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell.” Check it out below.
The National Tease LP9, Two New Songs, Collabs with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens

The National have dropped a teaser and a whole lit class’ worth of clues for their ninth studio album and follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find. Over on the band’s Instagram page, they shared a link to AmericanMary.com/LP9, where users are greeted with a prompt for a password. Enter the words EVIL FOREBODINGS, and you’ll be greeted with an altered version of the first pages of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Instead of a letter to Mrs. Saville, this missive is addressed to Mrs. Bridgers, while the name Margaret has been replaced with Taylor, and “our good Uncle Thomas” has given way to “our good Uncle Sufjan.”
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Ruston Kelly Announces New Album The Weakness, Shares Title Track: Stream

Ruston Kelly has announced his upcoming third album, The Weakness, will arrive on April 7th via Rounder Records. The project was produced by Nate Mercereau (Sharon Van Etten, Leon Bridges) and includes the country singer’s first songs about his divorce from Kacey Musgraves in 2020. “I couldn’t make sense of it, and for a long time I felt physically incapable of writing about it,” he shared in a statement. “I didn’t want to make a divorce record, but it was important to me to say what I needed to say while also making sure to protect her heart.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream

Måneskin have enlisted the chops of for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!. “Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.
TAEYANG of BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS Are a Whole “VIBE” on New Single: Stream

It’s one of the most high-profile K-pop collaborations of all time: BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG has recruited Jimin of BTS for his vibrant new throwback single, “VIBE.”. The track marks TAEYANG’s first new solo release since his 2017 album White Night, as the vocalist and dancer went on to complete his time in the South Korean military in 2018. BIGBANG returned as a group in 2022 with the warmly received ballad “Still Life.”
Demi Lovato Poster Banned in UK for Causing “Serious and Widespread” Offense

A poster promoting Demi Lovato’s most recent album, HOLY FVCK, was banned in the UK due to complaints that it “was likely to cause serious offence to Christians.”. In a January 11th ruling issued by the country’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the watchdog agency deemed a street advertisement primarily featuring the singer’s latest album artwork was “likely to cause serious or widespread offence.” The disputed image was posted at six locations in London and removed four days later on August 23rd, 2022 after receiving four complaints.
Prong Unleash Politically Charged New Song “Breaking Point”: Stream

Prong are back with a new one-off single “Breaking Point” — the band’s first new music since 2019. The track is firmly in Prong’s wheelhouse of chunky aggro thrash. The thick riffs and double-kick rhythms are in full effect, while frontman and band mastermind Tommy Victor assumes a punkish bark with obligatory anti-establishment lyrics to boot: “They demand that you agree, with ideas you can’t believe / Thoughts are banned, can’t disagree.”
Sudan Archives Performs “Homesick” on Fallon: Watch

Sudan Archives swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to perform “Homesick,” a cut from her 2022 record Natural Brown Prom Queen — one of the best albums of the year. Watch her musical guest appearance on the show below. Putting her album’s title...
