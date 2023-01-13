ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RamDigest

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Plans to 'Get Right' with Offseason Surgery

By Zach Dimmitt
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6It2_0kCzV5bL00

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is set to undergo surgery this offseason for a familiar injury.

Should the Los Angeles Rams be preparing for the postseason this weekend, it's an easy bet that cornerback Jalen Ramsey would play.

But the Rams won't be defending their Super Bowl title. In fact, they never even got close.

So with LA's early offseason now underway, Ramsey is set to undergo surgery on his right shoulder. He had surgery last offseason on his left shoulder that limited him at the start of training camp.

“If I had to keep playing, I could definitely keep playing,” he said. “I think we all know about my right shoulder having to get fixed, same as my left shoulder. But to me, that ain’t nothing major. It is what it is. Gonna get right and we’ll go from there.”

While he didn't provide an estimated timetable, Ramsey seems on the path toward getting the surgery done sooner rather than later.

“Probably, yeah. Whenever the time is right. I’ll figure that out but whenever the time is right,” he said.

This past season, Ramsey had his struggles and failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie season.

Still, he started all 17 games and finished with four interceptions for the second straight season. He also had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and recorded his first-career sack before finishing the season with two of them.

The Rams now look toward an offseason of uncertainty that will feature little draft stock and minimal spending room.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future

After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
SEATTLE, WA
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage moving extremities, still hospitalized

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage remains hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The team said Tuesday morning that Gage, 26, sustained a concussion and neck injury that required further testing. "Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation. Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo...
TAMPA, FL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy