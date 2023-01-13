Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Plans to 'Get Right' with Offseason Surgery

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is set to undergo surgery this offseason for a familiar injury.

Should the Los Angeles Rams be preparing for the postseason this weekend, it's an easy bet that cornerback Jalen Ramsey would play.

But the Rams won't be defending their Super Bowl title. In fact, they never even got close.

So with LA's early offseason now underway, Ramsey is set to undergo surgery on his right shoulder. He had surgery last offseason on his left shoulder that limited him at the start of training camp.

“If I had to keep playing, I could definitely keep playing,” he said. “I think we all know about my right shoulder having to get fixed, same as my left shoulder. But to me, that ain’t nothing major. It is what it is. Gonna get right and we’ll go from there.”

While he didn't provide an estimated timetable, Ramsey seems on the path toward getting the surgery done sooner rather than later.

“Probably, yeah. Whenever the time is right. I’ll figure that out but whenever the time is right,” he said.

This past season, Ramsey had his struggles and failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie season.

Still, he started all 17 games and finished with four interceptions for the second straight season. He also had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and recorded his first-career sack before finishing the season with two of them.

The Rams now look toward an offseason of uncertainty that will feature little draft stock and minimal spending room.

