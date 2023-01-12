Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
NewsChannel 36
171 Cedar Arts celebrates MLK day with Making Real the Dream program
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- For roughly three decades, 171 Cedar Arts Center in Corning has celebrated Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year was no different, as kids and parents came together Monday afternoon for an MLK Day Program for Youth. “We have a continuation of education,” Arts Center...
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
Binghamton Fire Leaves Six Homeless, House Condemned
A single-family home in Binghamton's First Ward sustained extensive damage due to a fire. The blaze at 30 Cypress Street was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Fire damaged a home at 30 Cypress Street in Binghamton on January 16, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Fire damaged a home at 30...
NewsChannel 36
Customers in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates lose heat
FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WENY) -- Roughly 600 NYSEG customers lost gas service in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates today, and it's not expected to come back for several days. As a result, effected residences in Wayne, Tyrone and Barrington are being told they should prepare to go without heat and hot water until further notice.
NewsChannel 36
Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Food Bank of the Southern Tier
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier had volunteers helping to give back to the community. Volunteers took time to learn and pack food backpacks for those who are food insecure. “Today we have our Martin Luther King Jr....
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage
UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
Didn’t See That Coming! Southern Tier McDonald’s Closes Suddenly
When I think of McDonald's many things come to my mind. My first "real" job was at McDonald's in Owego and I made many friends and still keep in touch with of few of my workmates (thanks to Facebook) today. For many of us, our first work experience came from fast food and other jobs like that.
NewsChannel 36
Local Martin Luther King Jr Celebration honors the late trailblazer's legacy
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Martin Luther King Junior Day is just two days away and there are celebrations honoring the late civil rights trailblazer across the nation. One of the guest speakers who held an educational workshop said it's important people continue to uphold Dr. King's legacy. "His vision and...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
Gas leak in an Elmira home
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira. Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the […]
NewsChannel 36
Amy's Sunshine Center will open its doors Monday morning
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Amy’s Sunshine Center finally has the green light, after months of preparing to open its doors. Since the Chemung Valley Early Learning Center closed in November of 2022, parents were scrambling to find their children a new childcare center to attend. Amy Kehr, the owner...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
13 WHAM
Rochester woman arrested for allegedly running horse and buggy off road
Town of Locke, N.Y. — Members of the Sheriff's Office arrested a Rochester woman on Thursday after an incident involving a motor vehicle and a horse and buggy in the area of Tollgate Hill Road and Rt. 90 in the Town of Locke. Sheriff Schenck reported that on Thursday...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
NewsChannel 36
Meet Betty Lou, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Betty Lou, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Betty Lou is a 10-year-old female Terrier/Mix who is looking for an emotionally secure, mutually satisfying, low-maintenance relationship. She prefers humans that can keep it low-key, as some of the farthest walks Betty Lou likes going on is to the food bowl and back. Betty Lou is good with other dogs, but prefers dogs who can match her calm personality. The Chemung County SPCA is not sure how she will react around cats. They also recommend Betty Lou goes to a home with older children. Betty Lou does have some experience interacting with kids younger than 6, but the SPCA advises a meet and greet first.
14850.com
South Aurora Street closed on Ithaca’s south hill due to structure fire
The Ithaca Fire Department says the 700 and 800 blocks of South Aurora Street, Route 96B on Ithaca’s South Hill, is closed Saturday morning due to a structure fire. According to IFD public information officer Lt. Jim Wheal, there’s a house fire in the 700 block, above Hillview Street.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Attempted Murder Arrest
Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY) -- Sixty four year old Kenneth W. Hallett is accused of entering an adjacent apartment on the 800 block of S. Plain Street shortly after 1:00PM armed with a knife and attempting to kill the resident who was inside. Hallet also injured another person in the building...
Binghamton’s ‘most notorious slumlord’ pays $1,750 fine
Isaac Anzaroot appeared in front of City Court Judge Daniel Seiden to agree to a plea deal with the city for 5 of the more than 2 dozen code violation cases currently against him.
NewsChannel 36
Weekend in Wine Country: Beautiful Barn Venue in Candor
Candor, N.Y. -- This week in wine country sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country we're visiting a Beautiful Barn Venue in Candor. Beautiful Barn Venue is a venue space that hosts a variety of special occasions including weddings, family reunions, parties, and more. The venue can accommodate parties as small...
