Corning, NY

whcuradio.com

Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

171 Cedar Arts celebrates MLK day with Making Real the Dream program

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- For roughly three decades, 171 Cedar Arts Center in Corning has celebrated Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year was no different, as kids and parents came together Monday afternoon for an MLK Day Program for Youth. “We have a continuation of education,” Arts Center...
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Customers in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates lose heat

FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WENY) -- Roughly 600 NYSEG customers lost gas service in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates today, and it's not expected to come back for several days. As a result, effected residences in Wayne, Tyrone and Barrington are being told they should prepare to go without heat and hot water until further notice.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Food Bank of the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier had volunteers helping to give back to the community. Volunteers took time to learn and pack food backpacks for those who are food insecure. “Today we have our Martin Luther King Jr....
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage

UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local Martin Luther King Jr Celebration honors the late trailblazer's legacy

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Martin Luther King Junior Day is just two days away and there are celebrations honoring the late civil rights trailblazer across the nation. One of the guest speakers who held an educational workshop said it's important people continue to uphold Dr. King's legacy. "His vision and...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Gas leak in an Elmira home

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira. Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Amy's Sunshine Center will open its doors Monday morning

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Amy’s Sunshine Center finally has the green light, after months of preparing to open its doors. Since the Chemung Valley Early Learning Center closed in November of 2022, parents were scrambling to find their children a new childcare center to attend. Amy Kehr, the owner...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Meet Betty Lou, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Betty Lou, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Betty Lou is a 10-year-old female Terrier/Mix who is looking for an emotionally secure, mutually satisfying, low-maintenance relationship. She prefers humans that can keep it low-key, as some of the farthest walks Betty Lou likes going on is to the food bowl and back. Betty Lou is good with other dogs, but prefers dogs who can match her calm personality. The Chemung County SPCA is not sure how she will react around cats. They also recommend Betty Lou goes to a home with older children. Betty Lou does have some experience interacting with kids younger than 6, but the SPCA advises a meet and greet first.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Attempted Murder Arrest

Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY) -- Sixty four year old Kenneth W. Hallett is accused of entering an adjacent apartment on the 800 block of S. Plain Street shortly after 1:00PM armed with a knife and attempting to kill the resident who was inside. Hallet also injured another person in the building...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Weekend in Wine Country: Beautiful Barn Venue in Candor

Candor, N.Y. -- This week in wine country sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country we're visiting a Beautiful Barn Venue in Candor. Beautiful Barn Venue is a venue space that hosts a variety of special occasions including weddings, family reunions, parties, and more. The venue can accommodate parties as small...
CANDOR, NY

