ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Betty Lou, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Betty Lou is a 10-year-old female Terrier/Mix who is looking for an emotionally secure, mutually satisfying, low-maintenance relationship. She prefers humans that can keep it low-key, as some of the farthest walks Betty Lou likes going on is to the food bowl and back. Betty Lou is good with other dogs, but prefers dogs who can match her calm personality. The Chemung County SPCA is not sure how she will react around cats. They also recommend Betty Lou goes to a home with older children. Betty Lou does have some experience interacting with kids younger than 6, but the SPCA advises a meet and greet first.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO