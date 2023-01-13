ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WFAE.org

Moore County, Christmas blackouts and other issues facing Duke Energy and North Carolina

It’s been a rough couple of months for Duke Energy and its customers. In December, a shooting attack at two Moore County substations left about 40,000 customers without power. Theories surrounding the attack ran rampant in its wake, but so far, no arrests have been made. The story has brought safety and security questions about our electrical system to the fore.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

Residents in southeastern N.C. spot SpaceX launch over the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SpaceX announced that its USSF-67 mission launched at approximately 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 15 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Many viewers in southeastern N.C. were able to capture their view of the launch. Some of those submissions can be viewed below. Did you take...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina

COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Skiing in North Carolina: Guide for Best Locations and Peak Snow Dates

Skiing in North Carolina: Guide for Best Locations and Peak Snow Dates. Due to its southern location, North Carolina might not be on top of the list for ski lovers. However, the Tar Heel State has a range of resorts for skiers and snowboarders of all levels. From the high peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the rolling hills of the Piedmont region, North Carolina has many choices. Skiing in North Carolina is a beloved pastime for residents and visitors alike!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Tornado watch issued for parts of South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tornado watch for the entire Upstate until 10 p.m. A tornado watch means: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. A tornado warning means: Take Action! A tornado has...
GEORGIA STATE
WJHL

Winter weather moving through the region this afternoon

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings have also been issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina.  Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. All of the Warnings and Advisories […]
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover North Carolina’s Coldest January on Record

North Carolina isn’t usually considered among the coldest states in the US, but there are some parts of the year where it can get downright frigid! Finding the coldest temperature ever recorded is easy, but what about the coldest month on record? We found one of the coldest winters on record. Let’s discover North Carolina’s coldest January, plus learn a little bit about the weather in the state.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Weather Alert through early Saturday for higher elevations

WEATHER ALERT TONIGHT FOR OUR HIGHER ELEVATIONS DUE TO SNOW SHOWERS & POSSIBLE ICY TRAVEL. Occasional flurries in the valley and snow showers at higher elevations. This could lead to some light accumulation at higher elevations (1"-2" Plateau, and Ridge, then heavier along the higher peaks along the TN/NC border) through early Saturday. Temperatures overnight and through Saturday Morning should drop below freezing, so expect some possible icy travel conditions at higher elevations.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow

Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
mynews13.com

N.C. egg farmers deal with higher costs while trying to maintain sales

RALEIGH, N.C. — The average price of a dozen eggs keeps climbing as availability has been lower. Since grocery stores are either low in stock or raising prices, egg lovers in North Carolina are flocking to different locations to buy the product straight from the supplier. Robbie and Janie...
RALEIGH, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in North Carolina

Until settlers arrived in the state, North Carolina teemed with black bears. Though their numbers decreased rapidly during the first half of the 20th century, their populations are currently enjoying a resurgence. Of course, this means more opportunities for hunters to catch and kill record-breaking bruins. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in North Carolina!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mount Airy News

Gettin’ ready for the big snow?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

