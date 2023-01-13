Read full article on original website
WFAE.org
Moore County, Christmas blackouts and other issues facing Duke Energy and North Carolina
It’s been a rough couple of months for Duke Energy and its customers. In December, a shooting attack at two Moore County substations left about 40,000 customers without power. Theories surrounding the attack ran rampant in its wake, but so far, no arrests have been made. The story has brought safety and security questions about our electrical system to the fore.
Snow hits NC mountains on Saturday morning; freezing morning temperatures ahead
(WGHP) — A number of people in the NC mountains woke up to snowfall Saturday morning! Ashe County saw the most measurable snowfall in the FOX8 viewing area, picking up around 2 inches. Weather across the Piedmont Triad The highest snowfall totals in the state were in Yancey County, picking up between 15 and 24 […]
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
WECT
Residents in southeastern N.C. spot SpaceX launch over the weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SpaceX announced that its USSF-67 mission launched at approximately 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 15 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Many viewers in southeastern N.C. were able to capture their view of the launch. Some of those submissions can be viewed below. Did you take...
iheart.com
Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
publicradioeast.org
Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina
COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
a-z-animals.com
Skiing in North Carolina: Guide for Best Locations and Peak Snow Dates
Skiing in North Carolina: Guide for Best Locations and Peak Snow Dates. Due to its southern location, North Carolina might not be on top of the list for ski lovers. However, the Tar Heel State has a range of resorts for skiers and snowboarders of all levels. From the high peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the rolling hills of the Piedmont region, North Carolina has many choices. Skiing in North Carolina is a beloved pastime for residents and visitors alike!
WYFF4.com
Tornado watch issued for parts of South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tornado watch for the entire Upstate until 10 p.m. A tornado watch means: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. A tornado warning means: Take Action! A tornado has...
WXII 12
North Wilkesboro Samaritan Purse to send disaster relief units to Alabama and Georgia
BOONE, N.C. — Two disaster relief units from the Samaritan Purse will provide relief in Alabama and Georgia after devastating tornadoes swept through the Southeast on Thursday. Teams of volunteers from across the country will deploy to serve families in Selma, Alabama and Griffin, Georgia. Tractor-trailers stocked with tools...
New federal plan could open parts of western NC forests to logging
North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests are among the most visited in the country. The future of roughly half of the combined forests is now in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service after eight years of arguments about its highest and best use. North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah...
Winter weather moving through the region this afternoon
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings have also been issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. All of the Warnings and Advisories […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover North Carolina’s Coldest January on Record
North Carolina isn’t usually considered among the coldest states in the US, but there are some parts of the year where it can get downright frigid! Finding the coldest temperature ever recorded is easy, but what about the coldest month on record? We found one of the coldest winters on record. Let’s discover North Carolina’s coldest January, plus learn a little bit about the weather in the state.
chattanoogacw.com
Weather Alert through early Saturday for higher elevations
WEATHER ALERT TONIGHT FOR OUR HIGHER ELEVATIONS DUE TO SNOW SHOWERS & POSSIBLE ICY TRAVEL. Occasional flurries in the valley and snow showers at higher elevations. This could lead to some light accumulation at higher elevations (1"-2" Plateau, and Ridge, then heavier along the higher peaks along the TN/NC border) through early Saturday. Temperatures overnight and through Saturday Morning should drop below freezing, so expect some possible icy travel conditions at higher elevations.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow
Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
WYFF4.com
Severe weather for northeast Georgia, parts of South Carolina, North Carolina on Thursday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Parts of our area have a risk for severe weather this afternoon. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) All of the Upstate and parts of western...
mynews13.com
N.C. egg farmers deal with higher costs while trying to maintain sales
RALEIGH, N.C. — The average price of a dozen eggs keeps climbing as availability has been lower. Since grocery stores are either low in stock or raising prices, egg lovers in North Carolina are flocking to different locations to buy the product straight from the supplier. Robbie and Janie...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in North Carolina
Until settlers arrived in the state, North Carolina teemed with black bears. Though their numbers decreased rapidly during the first half of the 20th century, their populations are currently enjoying a resurgence. Of course, this means more opportunities for hunters to catch and kill record-breaking bruins. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in North Carolina!
Mount Airy News
Gettin’ ready for the big snow?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
