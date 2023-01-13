Derek Carr Bids Farewell to Raider Nation

The Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr have publicly made it clear that his nine years as the Raiders' starting QB are over, and today Carr told Raider Nation goodby.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Derek Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders officially ended today, not with a Super Bowl parade, but a simple social media post.

Say what you want about Derek Carr, but for nine years, through various coaches, home states and a voluminous amount of teammates and circumstances, he has been the one thing you could count on.

When the turmoil off of the field went down last season, it was Derek Carr who the organization sent out to answer the questions.

Despite being one of the most polarizing figures in the history of the Silver and Black, it was Carr who always maintained the company line.

Injured or healthy, he always played, and while it is said the best ability is availability, Carr was more than that. The perfect brand ambassador for the organization, it was he who emotionally and publicly asked if he could have done more with the disaster Henry Ruggs created.

It was Carr who talked after Coach Jon Gruden was let go, and it was Derek Carr who consistently stepped to the microphone when others didn't.

It would be equally unfair to act as if Carr donated his time to do this. He was given generational wealth by the franchise through it all, and like most relationships, the end mighty not have been exactly what everyone wanted, but the parties have moved on.

Carr took to social media today and said goodbye in his usual classy way.

So after 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns , Derek Carr, as we reported first, will be moving on to another team and not retiring.

