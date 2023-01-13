Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
A look at how much water we have seen this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
KELOLAND TV
Wintry mix today; Heavier snow southern KELOLAND Wednesday: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, January 16
With temperatures bouncing around the freezing mark across KELOLAND, we expect a light mix of wintry weather to continue today across KELOLAND. We’ve also had a little fog thanks to those low clouds. We expect to see a continued mix of light rain, sleet or freezing rain eventually changing to light snow as we go through the evening and nighttime hours. Winter weather advisories remain in effect.
KELOLAND TV
More snow on the way; Good Samaritan downsizing; Slick roads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In Sioux Falls, local leaders and community members gathered to remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s service and what it means for communities today.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Watches Issued, Potential For 6+ Inches Of New Snowfall
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued Winter Storm Watches for our broadcast area. It is to be in effect from 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 6:00 A.M. on Thursday. From the National Weather Service:. IAZ001>003-MNZ089-090-SDZ066-067-171745- /O.EXA.KFSD.WS.A.0001.230118T1200Z-230119T1200Z/ Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Nobles-Jackson-Turner-Lincoln- 345 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH...
KELOLAND TV
Good Sam downsizing; Wet weather; Queen Bee Club
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 16, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Good Samaritan Society which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
KELOLAND TV
Slick, icy roads in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND saw a mix of rain and snow Monday, which led to slippery conditions in some areas. Authorities in Jones County responded to several crashes and slide-ins Monday morning. In this case, it looks like a semi hit a guard rail and ended up...
Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?
It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets.
KELOLAND TV
Will the fog bring a blizzard in 90 days?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an old folk tale — winter fog means heavy snow or rain in 90 days. But is that true and what’s causing the fog anyway?. According to KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada, much of the fog we’ve seen of late has been formed due to excess moisture in the air.
KELOLAND TV
$2 million price tag for December snow in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city. The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs. The city’s...
siouxfalls.business
Des Moines developer plans mixed-use project in downtown Sioux Falls
A developer whose portfolio includes downtown redevelopment projects in Des Moines is negotiating with the city of Sioux Falls to develop some of the remaining former rail yard property downtown. Iowa-based Christensen Development is planning a development with several buildings on 4.6 acres south of Eighth Street, including office, retail...
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan downsizing; Wintry mix today; Celebrating MLK Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the country has announced plans to downsize operations. Tonight we’ll see a continuation of light snow, but it should not amount to much,...
kiwaradio.com
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
KELOLAND TV
Mild weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances Monday
It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am. This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND. Here’s a closer look...
KELOLAND TV
City council to hear price increase for 6th Street bridge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City Council members will have to vote to help the city fund a key construction project in downtown Sioux Falls after the price tag has escalated. During his May 2021 State of the City address, Mayor Paul TenHaken announced a nearly created 6th Street bridge would be called the “Unity Bridge” and the new bridge would be part of a list of improvements for streets, utilities, sidewalks and streetscaping near the 6th Street (Weber Ave. to Phillips Ave.) area.
KELOLAND TV
Pickleball tour group makes stop at Sanford Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of almost 40 pickleball players is making its way south on a tour from Minnesota down to Florida. The first stop was at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls Monday morning. Pickleball continues to gain popularity across the country, so much so...
dakotanewsnow.com
Challenges affecting egg supply and prices
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza. State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just...
kelo.com
As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: MLK Jr. interview in Sioux Falls from 1961
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Martin Luther King Jr. day today, we take a look back at an interview with King here at the KELOLAND studios in 1961. Doug Hill asked the civil rights leader several questions. The 12-minute long interview focused on how the pursuit of non-violence would be the driving force behind the civil rights movement.
