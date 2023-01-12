Panthers HC candidate Jerod Mayo in talks for long-term extension with Patriots

Aaaand he’s gone.

On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers requested an interview with New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their head-coaching job. Then, not even six hours later, the Patriots (in a rather unconventional move) issued a press release regarding their guy—stating the team and head coach Bill Belichick are in talks to extend Mayo on a “long-term” deal.

As NESN reporter George Balekji suggests, this would likely indicate an imminent promotion for the 36-year-old. Prior to the 2022 campaign, Belichick did not officially name an offensive or defensive coordinator for his team, which has left the latter open for Mayo to potentially fill.

Following an eight-year NFL career, with each of those eight seasons taking place in New England, the former linebacker transitioned to the sidelines back in 2019. He’s served in his current role as the Patriots’ linebackers coach since.

Mayo was the latest of 10 known candidates for the Panthers’ opening.