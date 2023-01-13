ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Tennessee offering grants to rescue squads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are encouraging rescue squads to apply for grant money to purchase lifesaving equipment. The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release $2 million has been set aside to help rescue squads across the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

No trotline restrictions added by TFWC, ACA plans legislative action

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — As expected, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), took no action to further regulate trotlining in Tennessee, in spite of requests to tighten regulations by the members of the American Canoe Association (ACA). At its...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Dog house fire spreads to home in Soddy-Daisy Monday night

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — A fire that started inside of a dog house quickly spread to a home in Soddy-Daisy Monday, the PIO for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says. PIO Amy Maxwell say the fire was on the 1300 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Maxwell says...
SODDY-DAISY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy