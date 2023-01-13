Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Tennessee offering grants to rescue squads
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are encouraging rescue squads to apply for grant money to purchase lifesaving equipment. The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release $2 million has been set aside to help rescue squads across the state.
WTVCFOX
Education leaders in Tennessee concerned for third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- This year’s third grade class across Tennessee braces for change as the retention law is now in effect. This law only allows for third grade students who perform on grade level or higher for the English language arts section of the TCAP get to move on to fourth grade.
WTVCFOX
No trotline restrictions added by TFWC, ACA plans legislative action
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — As expected, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), took no action to further regulate trotlining in Tennessee, in spite of requests to tighten regulations by the members of the American Canoe Association (ACA). At its...
WTVCFOX
Dog house fire spreads to home in Soddy-Daisy Monday night
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — A fire that started inside of a dog house quickly spread to a home in Soddy-Daisy Monday, the PIO for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says. PIO Amy Maxwell say the fire was on the 1300 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Maxwell says...
Comments / 0