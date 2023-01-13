ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris dead at 31

“American Idol” alum Curtis “C.J.” Harris died Sunday after he was rushed to an Alabama hospital, according to reports. He was 31. CPR was performed on Harris, but it was unsuccessful, according to AL.com. The cause of death was not immediately known. Harris appeared on the 13th...
ALABAMA STATE
