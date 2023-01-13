'Blockbuster Casting': 'Law & Order: SVU' Producers Banking On Taylor Swift Cameo To Boost Lackluster Ratings

Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA; Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Law & Order: SVU producers have their eyes set on Taylor Swift , a longtime fan of the crime-drama series, to make a cameo and boost floundering ratings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The show, which is now in its 24th season, has continued to captivate the masses.

However, the small-screen staple has suffered a dramatic drop in ratings to just under 7 million — a far cry when the show was at its prime and garnering 15 million viewers.

Ratings from the January 5 episode show that roughly 5.4 million tuned in following a holiday hiatus. Insiders claim that SVU execs have reached out to the Bejeweled hitmaker about making an appearance and are hopeful she will give the show a spike in viewership.

It may be a welcome opportunity for Swift considering one of her cats is named after Mariska Hargitay 's beloved character, hard-working detective Olivia Benson.

"This will be blockbuster casting. Taylor and Mariska have talked about how fun it will be to play off each other," a source close to the show revealed.

One benefit is, of course, that "Taylor would bring aboard her millions of Swifties — fans who follow everything she does — and producers hope they keep tuning in."

Producers suspect it may be a win-win too because Swift is "an absolute SVU junkie!" The tipster spilled, "Taylor feels it's just as big of a favor for her to get to go on her favorite show ."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to NBC and reps for Swift for comment.

Earlier this year, Swifties were blown away to learn that Swift's cat Olivia is reportedly the world's third richest pet, with a jaw-dropping estimated net worth of $97 million.

"Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing," the listing read in a recent report published by All About Cats . "The Scottish fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads."

Law & Order: SVU airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.