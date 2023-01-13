ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

The Kentucky Castle hosts superhero breakfast

Dozens of kids suited up to join Captain America and Spider-Man for a superhero breakfast Sunday morning at The Kentucky Castle.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington honors MLK Day with 50th annual march

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy was celebrated across Kentucky Monday, as he would have been 94 this year. In Lexington, the city hosted its 50th annual Martin Luther King (MLK) March downtown, where it drew in many prominent local leaders, as well as Governor Andy Beshear. The march continued in the footsteps of what Dr. King started nearly 60 years ago, as a demonstration of non-violence.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington

MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown fire shuts down roads

The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky gas prices dropping

Kentucky gas prices are dropping.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA

Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

A consumer's 'right to repair'

Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for electronics equipment owners to repair their devices.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County Flu, COVID case updates

Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless

The march begins at 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash

One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County honors Martin Luther King Jr. with community event

Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and impact traveled through Jessamine County on a day of celebration, commemoration, and education.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 1/15/23

FOX 56 Meteorologist David Aldrich shares central Kentucky's Sunday evening forecast.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Driver Rescued From Cliff Ledge

Firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla and was dangling off a cliff.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Winchester restaurants host benefits for boy injured in fire

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — A group of Winchester restaurants is dishing out kindness for a young boy in need. DJ’s Steakhouse is one of those restaurants. On Friday night, it hosted a benefit for 10-year-old Aiden Hensley. Aiden suffered through a fire in April 2022, and his injuries have confined him to a wheelchair.
WINCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies

The scam calls involve scammers posing as deputies asking for payment for summons.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jan. 15: Hong Kong, long COVID, and Starbucks

Here are five things to know before bed on Sunday, Jan. 15.
LEXINGTON, KY

