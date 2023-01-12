Read full article on original website
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Destiny Thomas and Anzhané Hutton propel UCF women's basketball past Wichita State 59-56
The UCF women's basketball team finally got over its slump in American Athletic Conference play with a 59-56 win over the Wichita State Shockers (11-7, 1-4 AAC) on Sunday at Addition Financial Area. Senior forward Destiny Thomas had a double-double for the Knights with a career high 24 points and...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in 4 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in four years the Memphis Tigers are off to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls Sunday at 2:00 p.m. This will be the first time since Jan. 24, 2019 when Penny Hardaway had his first season as the Tigers head coach.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF women's soccer's Kristen Scott drafted by Orlando Pride
Kristen Scott won’t go far to begin her professional soccer career. The former star forward for UCF’s women’s soccer team was drafted by the Orlando Pride with the 41st overall pick of the National Women’s Soccer League draft on Thursday in Philadelphia. Scott was the American...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Team Kai beats Team Aina 16-13 in 2023 Hula Bowl
The 2023 Hula Bowl saw multiple UCF Knights play their final game in the Bounce House on Saturday. The Hula Bowl is a college football all-star game where top players have an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of scouts from the NFL, CFL, XFL and USFL. This year's game saw team Kai defeat Team Aina 16-13 on a field goal late in the fourth quarter from Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Faith-based organization cuts ribbon on new space
Christian organization Wesley at UCF celebrated the opening of a new dedicated space on campus Sunday. Wesley at UCF is a religious group that believes in a fair and equal community and aims to create a friendly environment where they can develop and inspire the community, said the Rev. Mike Luzinski, who serves as the lead pastor at Spring of Life United Methodist Church.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF Board of Trustees approves salary increase for police officers
The UCF Board of Trustees approved a salary increase for UCF police officers during a special meeting Thursday. The increase is part of an agreement between the board and the Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, a police union. “Our entire team — the leadership team — certainly is focused on...
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Burger business is booming in Tennessee! Whataburger opened its fourth location in the Mid-South on Thursday, and the second in Cordova. Thursday was the grand opening of yet another location on Germantown Parkway. The Texas-based fast-food chain opened its newest location near the Wolfchase Mall. The...
upr.org
Eating the Past: The peanut butter bacon sandwich has deep roots in Memphis
On this episode of Eating the Past, host Tammy Proctor celebrates Elvis Presley's 88th birthday with a discussion on the great melting pot of food traditions in Memphis, Tennessee. Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and...
WREG
Deadly double shooting in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning in East Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at […]
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
Broadway shooting suspect who injured woman arrested in Memphis
The suspect of a Jan. 5 shooting on 16th Avenue South and Broadway that left one woman injured is in custody in Memphis Friday.
insideradio.com
Tracy Bethea Named The First Female PD Of The Legendary WDIA Memphis.
Tracy Bethea is named PD of iHeartMedia’s legendary urban AC WDIA Memphis (1070). She fills the void left by the death of “The King of Memphis Radio,” PD/morning host Bobby O’Jay in May 2022. Bethea, who will be the station’s first female PD, started her industry...
'Taking pride in our neighborhoods' | City of Memphis opens new 'convenience center' to reduce illegal dumping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians have seen many different efforts to stop illegal dumping across the city. The latest solution is the opening of the Convenience Center at Collins Yard in Binghampton. “Illegal dumping plagues our city,” said Jerrod Price, Downtown Neighborhood Association President Emeritus. Any plague needs long-standing...
How FedEx's Fred Smith and a film helped renew search for 1st Black Navy pilot's remains
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The film Devotion reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, America's first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 after having to crash land his damaged plane during the Korean War. Fred Smith, the founder of Memphis-based FedEx, financed the film about Brown because...
Man describes horror of beating by carjackers dressed as police officers at Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a carjacking at the Hilton hotel in East Memphis where robbers posed as police officers spoke to FOX13 about the crime from a hospital bed in his home state of New York. Police said the robbery happened Wednesday afternoon. Junior, who requested his...
South Memphis residents say trash pileup causes rodents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Piles of scattered trash litter one street in the South Memphis community. Residents there said they’ve reached out multiple times for solutions, but the trash still remains in the 600 block of Jennette Place. One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said she’s lived near...
Two people killed in East Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in East Memphis Saturday morning. At approximately 3:45 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Titus Road, and East Mallory Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people on the ground shot. Both victims were pronounced dead at...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Men wanted for stealing A/C units, furniture in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who stole air conditioning units and furniture. On Jan. 12 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on East Holmes Road and Gill Road, in Whitehaven. Two men got out...
Cordova apartment double shooting leaves one dead, another injured, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another injured after a Cordova apartment shooting. At approximately 11:10 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Prestine Loop, at the Villas at Cordova Apartments. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, another was taken to...
