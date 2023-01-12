ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in 4 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in four years the Memphis Tigers are off to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls Sunday at 2:00 p.m. This will be the first time since Jan. 24, 2019 when Penny Hardaway had his first season as the Tigers head coach.
MEMPHIS, TN
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF women's soccer's Kristen Scott drafted by Orlando Pride

Kristen Scott won’t go far to begin her professional soccer career. The former star forward for UCF’s women’s soccer team was drafted by the Orlando Pride with the 41st overall pick of the National Women’s Soccer League draft on Thursday in Philadelphia. Scott was the American...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Team Kai beats Team Aina 16-13 in 2023 Hula Bowl

The 2023 Hula Bowl saw multiple UCF Knights play their final game in the Bounce House on Saturday. The Hula Bowl is a college football all-star game where top players have an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of scouts from the NFL, CFL, XFL and USFL. This year's game saw team Kai defeat Team Aina 16-13 on a field goal late in the fourth quarter from Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Faith-based organization cuts ribbon on new space

Christian organization Wesley at UCF celebrated the opening of a new dedicated space on campus Sunday. Wesley at UCF is a religious group that believes in a fair and equal community and aims to create a friendly environment where they can develop and inspire the community, said the Rev. Mike Luzinski, who serves as the lead pastor at Spring of Life United Methodist Church.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF Board of Trustees approves salary increase for police officers

The UCF Board of Trustees approved a salary increase for UCF police officers during a special meeting Thursday. The increase is part of an agreement between the board and the Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, a police union. “Our entire team — the leadership team — certainly is focused on...
ORLANDO, FL
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Burger business is booming in Tennessee! Whataburger opened its fourth location in the Mid-South on Thursday, and the second in Cordova. Thursday was the grand opening of yet another location on Germantown Parkway. The Texas-based fast-food chain opened its newest location near the Wolfchase Mall. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly double shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning in East Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opens new location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'Taking pride in our neighborhoods' | City of Memphis opens new 'convenience center' to reduce illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians have seen many different efforts to stop illegal dumping across the city. The latest solution is the opening of the Convenience Center at Collins Yard in Binghampton. “Illegal dumping plagues our city,” said Jerrod Price, Downtown Neighborhood Association President Emeritus. Any plague needs long-standing...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy