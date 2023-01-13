Read full article on original website
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Buccaneers WR Russell Gage moving extremities, still hospitalized
Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage remains hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The team said Tuesday morning that Gage, 26, sustained a concussion and neck injury that required further testing. "Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation. Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo...
Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
theScore
Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan in 2023 amid NFL interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return for his ninth season with the program, university president Santa Ono announced Monday. Harbaugh reportedly attracted interest from the NFL's Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers to fill their head coaching vacancies and interviewed with the Broncos last week, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Tickets for possible Atlanta AFC title game to go on sale
Tickets for a possible AFC Championship Game matchup between the Chiefs and Bills will go on sale starting Wednesday.
theScore
Report: Kingsbury bought 1-way ticket to Thailand, not looking to coach in 2023
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't in a rush to coach again and has purchased a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager. Kingsbury declined interest from several NFL teams that contacted him regarding potential interviews, reports Schrager. It's unknown at this time when Kingsbury will return from Thailand or coach again.
theScore
2024's No. 2 prospect Ian Jackson commits to North Carolina
Ian Jackson, the No. 2 prospect on the 2024 ESPN 60, will attend North Carolina, he announced Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The five-star wing from New York reportedly chose the Tar Heels over Kentucky, Oregon, LSU, and Arkansas. Jackson is the latest addition to a loaded 2024 recruiting...
theScore
Sean Payton addresses openings, 'absolutely' would consider joining Texans
Sean Payton candidly addressed the head coach openings around the NFL this year Monday on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," saying he'll meet with the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers this week. Payton - who's still under contract with the New Orleans Saints - is the most coveted...
theScore
Cardinals hire Titans' Monti Ossenfort as GM
The Arizona Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager on Monday, the team announced. A former director of college scouting, Ossenfort was part of four Super Bowl-winning seasons with the New England Patriots. He spent the last three years as the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel. Ossenfort...
theScore
Source: Chargers leaning toward retaining Staley
The Los Angeles Chargers are strongly considering keeping head coach Brandon Staley, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Staley, 40, is expected to meet with ownership in the near future, according to Schultz. He's currently earning close to $4 million per season. The Chargers continue to have ongoing...
theScore
Report: Sun trading 2021 MVP Jones to Liberty in 3-team blockbuster
The Connecticut Sun are trading Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, to the New York Liberty, sources told ESPN's Alexa Philippou. The Dallas Wings are also reportedly part of a three-team deal. The Liberty will receive Jones and Kayla Thornton; the Sun will add Rebecca Allen, Tyasha Harris, and New York's sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft; Dallas will acquire two-time All-Star Natasha Howard and the rights to Crystal Dangerfield, according to Philippou.
theScore
Lawrence leads Jags back from 27-0 deficit to stun Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence's confidence somehow never wavered. Not after the first interception. Or the second. Or the third. Or even the fourth. The generational quarterback simply delivered a generational comeback. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes...
theScore
Report: Royals want Greinke to accept inexpensive, incentive-laden deal
The Kansas City Royals want to bring Zack Greinke back for his 20th major-league season, but they want to keep costs low if they do it. In order to return to the Royals in 2023, the likely future Hall of Famer would have to sign a deal with a low guaranteed salary and incentives based on innings thresholds, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
theScore
Dolphins' McDaniel: Costly delay of game due to mistaken belief we had 1st down
The Miami Dolphins almost pulled off an incredible upset over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's wild-card matchup, but communication issues on the offense stymied their efforts throughout the contest. A delay-of-game penalty on a critical fourth-and-1 play in the final minutes proved particularly damaging. Miami failed to convert after being...
theScore
Luka declines to rank LeBron: 'I just enjoy great basketball players'
LeBron James' ranking among the all-time greatest NBA players continues to be a popular topic, but Luka Doncic isn't interested in taking part in the discussion. When asked Friday where he would rank the Los Angeles Lakers star, Doncic declined to provide an answer. "I'm not doing the rankings stuff,...
Comments / 0