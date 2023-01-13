S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way

Drivers in San Francisco spent an average of 97 hours in traffic last year, two more than their counterparts in notoriously congested Los Angeles. Jessica Christian/The Examiner

While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic , one element of daily life is back to normal.

Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however.

Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year , according to a new report from the transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers lost an average of 97 hours in congested traffic in 2022, the same total as in 2019.

Only seven other North American cities averaged more time in traffic delays than San Francisco. Los Angeles, The City's notoriously congested neighbor to the south, was not one of them. Angelenos, on average, spent two fewer hours in traffic than San Franciscans.

INRIX used a number of other metrics, including congestion's cost per driver and the cost per city, to rank San Francisco as the seventh-most congested in the U.S. It held the same spot last year, but drivers averaged 33 fewer hours in traffic.

Although traffic has returned to a pre-pandemic normal, life in San Francisco hasn't , especially downtown.

The City experienced a significant jump in trips downtown last year, up 15% from 2021. That was the sixth-biggest increase of U.S. cities, but San Francisco still hasn't returned to 2019 levels after downtown trips were nearly halved from before the pandemic . INRIX's report examined "the most frequented routes and destinations throughout a region, not just to and from a downtown core."

Amid the continued implementation of remote and hybrid work, returns to the office in San Francisco still lag behind the country's other large metropolitan areas. As the holidays wound down and the weather worsened . Kastle Systems logged just a 37.3% occupancy rate in The City during the week ending on Jan. 4.

If you're lamenting all the time lost in traffic, you might have a cozier ride aboard public transit. For instance, BART ridership downtown at downtown San Francisco stations last month was about 30% of December 2019. Overall ridership peaked at shy of 60% of pre-pandemic levels last month, according to the transit agency.