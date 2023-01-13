ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way

By Marcus White, Jessica Christian/The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kgg9_0kCzKlMP00
Drivers in San Francisco spent an average of 97 hours in traffic last year, two more than their counterparts in notoriously congested Los Angeles.  Jessica Christian/The Examiner

While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic , one element of daily life is back to normal.

Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however.

Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year , according to a new report from the transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers lost an average of 97 hours in congested traffic in 2022, the same total as in 2019.

Only seven other North American cities averaged more time in traffic delays than San Francisco. Los Angeles, The City's notoriously congested neighbor to the south, was not one of them. Angelenos, on average, spent two fewer hours in traffic than San Franciscans.

INRIX used a number of other metrics, including congestion's cost per driver and the cost per city, to rank San Francisco as the seventh-most congested in the U.S. It held the same spot last year, but drivers averaged 33 fewer hours in traffic.

Although traffic has returned to a pre-pandemic normal, life in San Francisco hasn't , especially downtown.

The City experienced a significant jump in trips downtown last year, up 15% from 2021. That was the sixth-biggest increase of U.S. cities, but San Francisco still hasn't returned to 2019 levels after downtown trips were nearly halved from before the pandemic . INRIX's report examined "the most frequented routes and destinations throughout a region, not just to and from a downtown core."

Amid the continued implementation of remote and hybrid work, returns to the office in San Francisco still lag behind the country's other large metropolitan areas. As the holidays wound down and the weather worsened . Kastle Systems logged just a 37.3% occupancy rate in The City during the week ending on Jan. 4.

If you're lamenting all the time lost in traffic, you might have a cozier ride aboard public transit. For instance, BART ridership downtown at downtown San Francisco stations last month was about 30% of December 2019. Overall ridership peaked at shy of 60% of pre-pandemic levels last month, according to the transit agency.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose experiences a ‘Black exodus’

Signs of segregation may not be as brazen as the days of Martin Luther King Jr., but Black leaders in San Jose say racism still rears its head and is why the Black community keeps shrinking. It’s something Silicon Valley Minority Business Consortium CEO Walter Wilson calls the “Black exodus.”...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. legal case examines questions about homelessness

Under what circumstances is a person “involuntarily” homeless? And exactly how many shelter beds must a city provide in order to enforce anti-camping laws? If a judge answers these questions, raised in the ongoing battle over San Francisco’s homeless encampment sweeps, it could prove to be a key evolution in an ongoing legal battle playing out across the country. A 2018 ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

15 Incredible Landmarks in San Francisco You Have to See

Discover the best landmarks in San Francisco – add these unmissable spots to your San Fran itinerary. Hopping between famous landmarks is the best way to get to know a city, if you ask me. And San Francisco is packed with them. From the epic Alcatraz Island to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

How to Get In Free to the Best Museums in San Francisco

San Francisco is blessed with dozens of museums—from world-class houses of fine art to quirky, personal one-of-a-kind collections—but admission doesn’t always come cheap. Want to see the Fridas and Rothkos at SFMOMA? It’s going to cost you a cool $25 this year for general admission. A trip...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jalopnik

San Fransisco Becomes Latest U.S. City to Attempt to Restrict Low-Level Traffic Stops

San Francisco’s Police Commission voted 4-2 this week to place limits on what circumstances police can pull over drivers in an effort to cut down on police disproportionately targeting people of color. Called the “pretext stop” policy, the new rule limits police from primarily stopping drivers over nine different low-level offenses, like failing to display registration tag or failing to use a turn signal, Axios reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862

All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Judge probes San Francisco's encampment response

The City of San Francisco wants to know exactly how and when it can clear homeless encampments in the wake of a recent court ruling that limited its ability to do so. Judge Donna Ryu declined to give a formal answer on Thursday, but had a few questions of her own. During a hearing on Thursday, Judge Ryu denied the motion for clarification filed by The City, which asked her...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

This Perfectly Ordinary South Bay Suburb Is America’s Happiest City

A financial technology company analyzed the nation’s most populous places using a hard-to-quantify question: What’s the happiest city in America? The answer is essentially found in the city’s own name: Sunnyvale, Calif. Smart Asset graded the 200 biggest cities by 13 metrics, including life expectancy, percentage of...
SUNNYVALE, CA
SFGate

The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Biggest Landlord Defaulted on a Massive Loan

In a sign of growing distress in San Francisco real estate, the city’s largest apartment landlord, Veritas, defaulted on a $448 million loan according to a report from Fitch Ratings. The loan was transferred to special servicing on Nov. 3, a stage meant to allow for negotiation, and was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy