7 Stunning Photos of Robyn Lawley in Malta

The model was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue four years in a row.

Robyn Lawley made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2015 and appeared in the magazine the next three years as well. She has always been an advocate for celebrating all body types and thinks that the “one size fits all” mentality is ridiculous.

“Trying to make everyone this one ideal and [saying] that’s the only type of beautiful person there is, it’s just not even logical,” she said in a Yahoo! interview. “It’s kind of stupid.”

Lawley, 33, is 6'2" and proud of it. But growing up and being taller than most women was difficult.

“When I was growing up as a teenager, I couldn’t find my size in any store—it didn’t exist,” Lawley explained . “For me to like go in the store and not even be able to buy my size was a hard thing growing up. It makes you feel bad or automatically that you cant fit in anything. It’s a stab at your ego I suppose.”

Eventually, Lawley launched an inclusive swimwear line with bikini.com , which carries U.S. sizes 8 through 20.

“I think that’s a huge amount of women that are severely under-catered for,” she said . “I wanted to create swimwear that was supportive and fitting but also comfortable and fashion forward.”

Here are seven of our favorite photos from Lawley’s 2016 photo shoot with Ben Watts in Malta.

Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Iztali Swim.

Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Iztali Swim.

Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Iztali Swim.

Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Beauty & The Beach.

Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Luli Fama Swimwear.