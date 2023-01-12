ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

2024 in-state OL returning to Florida for January visit

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2n9C_0kCzJESl00

Ponte Vedra offensive lineman Jake Guarnera is no stranger to the Swamp. He picked up an offer from the Gators last summer and stopped by Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the season opener against Utah and final home game of the season against South Carolina.

Guarnera’s next trip to Gainesville will come over the upcoming weekend on Jan. 14, according to On3’s Gators Online. He’d confirm those plans on social media on Monday.

This latest trip should be a bit different for Guarnera than those in the past. Florida is far more focused on the class of 2024, with little left to do in the 2023 cycle. Things are getting more serious and every potential interview moment with a coach counts exponentially more than it did a month ago.

Most of Guarnera’s contact is with Florida’s offensive line coaches, Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton. Relationships are important to the high school junior and Florida is doing its best to keep in close contact.

Guarnera holds offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan and Penn State among others. He hasn’t narrowed things down publicly just yet but has acknowledged in the past that Florida’s done well recruiting him and moved up his list.

ESPN is the only major recruiting service that gives Guarnera a four-star grade. They rank him at No. 249 overall and No. 10 among interior offensive linemen in the class. The On3 consensus, which equally weights the four major services, has him as a three-star recruit ranked No. 371 nationally and No. 29 among those in his position group.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators lose to Wildcats after turnover-heavy second half

The Florida Gators’ dominant first-half defensive wasn’t enough. Turnovers allowed Kentucky to climb back into the game. Florida senior guards KK Deans and Nina Rickards carried the load offensively, but they couldn’t fend off Kentucky’s comeback. Florida (12-6, 1-4 SEC) was defeated at home by Kentucky...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators toppled by No. 8 Longhorns in season opener

Florida men’s tennis started the season winning its first serve. However, the Gators couldn’t maintain the success and fell to the No. 8 Texas Longhorns in their season opener. The No. 13 Florida Gators (0-1) lost to the Longhorns (1-0) 5-2 Sunday in the Alfred A. Ring Complex....
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy 'concerned' about Florida due to fanbase's lack of patience

Greg McElroy sees Florida improving in Year 2 under Billy Napier, but he’s concerned about the Gators due to what he sees as a lack of patience in the Gator fanbase. “The team that I’m most concerned about, right now, in the SEC, are the Florida Gators,” McElroy said in a Monday video post. “I think they’re going to be better this upcoming year than they were this past year. The problem is, a lot of their fanbase thinks it’s the Spurrier era, and if they’re not going out winning 10 games and winning every game by 40, then Billy Napier is doing a piss-poor job.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gators Softball former star and current UAA Assistant Academic Advisor arrested for DUI

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kendyl Jean Lindaman, 24, was arrested early this morning and charged with driving under the influence. She is a former Gators Softball player and was a Student Assistant Coach for the Gators Softball program for the 2022 season; she is currently an intern and Assistant Academic Advisor for the University of Florida Athletic Association.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The parade...
LAKE CITY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy