ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer: Suspect in Abe assassination to face murder charge

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTwr8_0kCzJ5bT00

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese prosecutors are expected to formally charge the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder on Friday, his lawyer said.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a handmade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan. Later that month, Yamagami was sent to an Osaka detention center and given a five-month mental evaluation, which ended Tuesday.

Yamagami is now back in police custody in Nara after reportedly being deemed fit to stand trial.

One of his lawyers, Masaaki Furukawa, told The Associated Press on Thursday that he expects prosecutors to charge Yamagami with murder and gun control law violations.

Given the complexity of the case, it will take months before his trial begins, he said.

Furukawa said he and two other lawyers took turns visiting Yamagami at the detention center every 10-12 days, in between his examination by psychiatric experts. His visitors were limited to his lawyers and sister, he said.

Furukawa said Yamagami was in good health at the detention center. He said he could not disclose the details of their conversations before seeing what evidence prosecutors submit to the court in their indictment.

Police say Yamagami told them that he killed Abe, one of Japan's most influential and divisive politicians, because of Abe's apparent links to a religious group that he hated. In his statements and in social media postings attributed to him, Yamagami said he developed a grudge because his mother had made massive donations to the Unification Church which bankrupted his family and ruined his life.

“It's an extremely serious case, but someone has to defend him,” Furukawa said. “Naturally, he will have to take criminal responsibility for the serious consequences he caused by allegedly firing his gun to take away the life of a politician, and we are tasked with doing our best to reduce his punishment.”

Yamagami's father, an executive of a company founded by the suspect’s grandfather, killed himself when Yamagami was 4 years old. After his mother joined the church, she began making large donations that bankrupted the family and shattered Yamagami’s hope of going to college. His brother later committed suicide. After a three-year stint in the navy, Yamagami was most recently a factory worker.

Some Japanese have expressed sympathy for Yamagami, especially those who also suffered as children of followers of the South Korea-based Unification Church, which is known for pressuring adherents into making big donations and is considered a cult in Japan.

Thousands of people have signed a petition requesting leniency for Yamagami, and others have sent care packages to his relatives or the detention center.

The investigation into the case has led to revelations of years of cozy ties between Abe’s governing Liberal Democratic Party and the church since Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped the church take root in Japan in the 1960s over shared interests in conservative and anti-communist causes.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s popularity has plunged over his handling of the church controversy and for insisting on holding a rare, controversial state funeral for Abe.

In a September 2021 video message, Abe praised the Unification Church’s work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and its focus on traditional family values.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger attorney reveals why college stabbings case can be ‘attacked’ in court

The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger before his extradition from Pennsylvania has voiced his belief that the case against the murder suspect could be “attacked”.Jason LaBar told local outlet WFMZ that he believes the circumstantial evidence against the 28-year-old PhD student is “strong” but “individually taken, the evidence could be attacked”.The attorney, who no longer represents Mr Kohberger now he is back in Idaho facing murder charges, added that he told his client not to divulge any details about the case to him.Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on...
MOSCOW, ID
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

London police officer admits multiple counts of rape

LONDON — (AP) — A London police officer on Monday admitted raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period, in what prosecutors described as one of the most shocking cases involving a serving police officer. David Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty to 49 offenses, including 24...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fights for his survival

Exactly two years after he was arrested upon returning to Russia, convicted on fictitious charges in a trial whose outcome was never in doubt and shipped off to serve an 11-year sentence in a brutal penal colony, dissident politician Alexei Navalny has managed a feat that is rare for Kremlin opponents: He is surviving.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dutch police arrest suspected Islamic State security chief

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Dutch authorities arrested a Syrian man on Tuesday who is suspected of having been a security chief for the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra extremist groups during Syria's grinding civil war, prosecutors said. “It is suspected that from his position at IS...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Families mourn Nepal plane victims, data box sent to France

POKHARA, Nepal — (AP) — Nepalese authorities on Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country's deadliest air disaster in 30 years. The flight plummeted...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Nepal to send data recorder from crash to France

POKHARA, Nepal — (AP) — Nepalese authorities on Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of victims of a flight that crashed Sunday, and said they were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country's deadliest plane accident in 30 years.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Germany to appoint regional official as defense minister

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he will appoint a regional official as the new defense minister following the resignation of the much-criticized Christine Lambrecht. The defense minister-designate, Boris Pistorius, is a member of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party and has served as interior minister...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — A plane crash has killed at least 68 people, according to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority. A regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara Sunday, in the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from the site of the Australian Open on Tuesday after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators on Day 1 of the year's first Grand Slam tournament. Normally, flags can be displayed during...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Yemen rebels, Saudis in back-channel talks to maintain truce

CAIRO — (AP) — Amid Yemen’s longest-ever pause in fighting — more than nine months — Saudi Arabia and its rival, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, have revived back-channel talks, hoping to strengthen the informal cease-fire and lay out a path for a negotiated end to the long civil war, according to Yemeni, Saudi and U.N. officials.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

5 Somali troops die in attack; 21 al-Shabab fighters killed

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — An attack by the al-Shabab extremist group on a military facility north of Somalia's capital on Tuesday killed five soldiers, officials said. Somali troops repelled the assault, killing 21 al-Shabab fighters. The group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Hawaadley military...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China announces first population decline in recent years

BEIJING — (AP) — China has announced its first overall population decline in recent years amid an aging society and plunging birthrate. The National Bureau of Statistics reported the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than over the previous year. It counts only the population of mainland China while excluding Hong Kong, Macao and self-governing Taiwan as well as foreign residents.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
223K+
Followers
153K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy