Related
Education leaders in Tennessee concerned for third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- This year’s third grade class across Tennessee braces for change as the retention law is now in effect. This law only allows for third grade students who perform on grade level or higher for the English language arts section of the TCAP get to move on to fourth grade.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
Dog house fire spreads to home in Soddy-Daisy Monday night
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — A fire that started inside of a dog house quickly spread to a home in Soddy-Daisy Monday, the PIO for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says. PIO Amy Maxwell say the fire was on the 1300 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Maxwell says...
