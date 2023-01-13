ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVC

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVC

Dog house fire spreads to home in Soddy-Daisy Monday night

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — A fire that started inside of a dog house quickly spread to a home in Soddy-Daisy Monday, the PIO for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says. PIO Amy Maxwell say the fire was on the 1300 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Maxwell says...
SODDY-DAISY, TN

