Willmott points to diversity in Junction City
Oscar winning screen writer Kevin Willmott delivered the keynote remarks at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Junction City. He told a large audience at the C.L. Hoover Opera House that Junction City is now an example, " of the multiracial democracy that America want to be. " Willmott...
MAC Committee touches on a number of topics
Recent federal legislation contained funding for barracks planning at Fort Riley. That bodes well for possible future growth at Fort Riley. That was one topic for discussion at a recent Military Affairs Council Advisory Committee discussion in Junction City. Board member Phyllis Fitzgerald touched briefly on childcare. "There is a...
Astra program will begin on Tuesday
Middle school youth from Junction City will begin working in the Astra program for the spring semester on Tuesday at the C. L. Hoover Opera House. Chris Heldstab, Director, explained it's an after-school youth theatre program. "We take middle school youth and we teach them about life skills, theater skills, speech skills and of course dance, choreography, improv, every thing you can imagine goes into this program.
Main Street Market will run May through October in Junction City
Downtown Junction City will be the location for a Main Street Market on Saturdays, May 6 - Oct. 28. Terri Butler of Main Street, said it will run from 8:30 a.m. until 1 :30 p.m. and if all goes according to plan it will be in different areas. "So the Farmer's Market will be across from the Fire Department, the Makers Market will be behind the Central National Bank. There will be music, contests, competitions, events activities in the grassy properties across from Godfrey's Shooting Range.
By the Numbers Exhibit Now Open!
Abilene, Kan.-A new temporary exhibit is now open at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in the Special Exhibits Gallery. By the Numbers showcases paintings from the Eisenhower Library's own collection. Paint by number kits became increasingly popular in the 1950s. They were so popular that Eisenhower’s scheduling secretary handed...
Emporia gazette.com
Pope receives warm homecoming at Bowyer Building
Jess Pope is rodeo royalty, and he was treated to a reception fit for a king Saturday night at the Bowyer Building, thanks to Brody Peak, Emporia Livestock Sales, Inc. owner. Peak also happens to be Pope’s employer — that is, when the world champion bareback rider is not out on the rodeo trail.
1350kman.com
Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport
An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
Pilot Club of Junction City receives grant funds
Pilot Club of Junction City has been working closely with Pawnee Mental Health Services this year to support their needs in community service. Most recently the club applied for and received a matching grant for a project entitled Pawnee Mental Health Play Therapy. Through this grant the Pilot Club received $1005.00 from the Pilot International Founders Fund. The Pilot Club will match this amount to fund the play therapy project for Pawnee Mental Health.
Food insecurity exists in Geary County
There are 5,430 people in Geary County that are food insecure according to Feeding America. That equates to 14% of the population, which makes Geary County the second most food insecure county in Kansas. The state average is 12.1%. The information was contained in a news release from United Way.
Saint Xavier School will host Basketball & BBQ Jan. 21
Saint Xavier School will host a basketball event with performances and BBQ on Saturday, Jan. 21.According to a release from the school the middle school boys B team from Saint X will play Smoky Valley at noon, the middle school girls at 1 p.m. and the middle school boys A team will meet Smoky Valley at 2 p.m. The Saint Xavier High School girls team will meet the Junction City High School junior varsity team at 3:30 p.m. and the Saint X High School boys will play Smoky Valley at 5 p.m.
Geary County offices will be closed Monday
All Geary County offices will be closed Monday in observance o the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 16
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Conner, Jerome; 58; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Violation of protection order; Unknown circumstance.
1st ID headquarters and Division artillery troops are due to return home
1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Division Artillery troops that deployed to Poland in support of Operation Resolve will begin returning to Fort Riley next week. The information was provided by Steve Elmstrom, Director of Public Affairs. He said that the redeployments to the Post begin Monday and will continue for about a month in three or four groups. There will be welcome home ceremonies.
Chuck Otte says expect a little more daylight
Chuck Otte, keeper of Geary County weather records said Friday that starting January 11th sunrise has begun occurring earlier. Not very fast but it is happening. Daylight is increasing by over a minute a day right now and by the 31st it'll be at 2+ minutes per day more daylight. A month from now (February 12th) sunset won't occur until 6 p.m. That's not to say that we can't still have some nasty cold weather, but we are getting more daylight now!!!
backroadsnews.com
Sale Barn Cafe opens, menu will come straight from local farm
Chuck and Teresa Penning’s new effort grew out of post-retirement farmers market stand. Washington’s Sale Barn Café has life again. Chuck and Teresa Penning are now serving breakfast and lunch at the building. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Their first day of business was last Wednesday. The Pennings are waiting for some kitchen equipment to arrive to officially open the cafe, and then they will need to get licensed, so for now, Chuck Penning is cooking…
K-State preseason All-Big 12 linebacker returning for senior season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State senior linebacker Daniel “Deuce” Green is returning for his senior season. Green announced his decision on his Twitter Saturday. He says he made the decision “after a senior season plagued by injury and not being 100% for most of the year.” Green was a preseason All-Big 12 selection before the […]
ksal.com
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
Topeka firefighter is ‘doing well’ in hospital after being hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka fire captain who was seriously injured after being hit by a car is showing improvement in a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, told 27 News that the firefighter remains in the hospital but is doing well. According to a crash log taken by the […]
JCPD asks for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
WIBW
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
JC Post
