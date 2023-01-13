Read full article on original website
UBS still hiring and in growth mode – CEO Ralph Hamers
ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS is hiring with the Swiss bank in “growth mode,” Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. “We are very cautious in hiring but still hiring. We are very much looking at what are some of the critical jobs that we need to fill,” he told CNBC in an interview.
Disney says investor Peltz ‘lacks experience’ to understand its business
(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co defended its board on Tuesday and said that activist-investor Nelson Peltz “lacked the skills and experience” to help the entertainment giant in its business. Last week, Peltz formally launched a battle for a board seat at Disney to rescue the company from...
Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line...
Job cuts not top of mind, ‘phenomenal opportunity’ in Asia -Manulife CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Job cuts are not “top of mind” for Manulife Financial Corp, Canada’s largest insurer, as it sees significant growth opportunities, fuelled particularly by Asia, CEO Roy Gori said on Monday. “We are in growth mode,” Gori told the Reuters Global Markets Forum...
L&G plans to vote against Capricorn leadership and NewMed merger
LONDON (Reuters) – Asset manager Legal & General plans to take the rare step of voting to oust energy group Capricorn’s senior leadership and halt its planned merger with NewMed, according to a company document seen by Reuters. Capricorn shareholders will vote on the NewMed deal on the...
U.S. consumers in ‘good shape’ as wages grow: BofA CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – U.S. consumers are still in “pretty good shape” and their wages are growing even as the Federal Reserve continues to withdraw excess liquidity from the system, Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.
Experian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans
(Reuters) – Experian Plc posted a 7% jump in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the world’s largest credit data firm benefited from steady demand for loans and launch of new products. Britain’s lenders are seeking more data on the finances of potential and existing customers, as a...
