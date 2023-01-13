Read full article on original website
More Rain, Snow In California From Ninth In Series Of Storms
(AP) — The ninth in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California. Mountain driving remains dangerous and flooding risk is high near swollen rivers, even as the sun has come out in some areas. Heavy snow continues to fall across the Sierra. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. President Joe Biden will travel to California’s central coast on Thursday to visit areas that have been impacted by the extreme weather.
Hinojosa, LaMantia To Serve Two-Year Terms After Senate Lottery
Two South Texas lawmakers will serve two-year terms after a lottery held in Austin last week. The Texas Constitution requires all members of the Senate elected after redistricting to take part in a drawing to determine whether they serve two-year or four-year terms. That allows half the state Senate to face re-election every two years for the next decade.
Region One Awarded Federal Grant To Boost Mental Health Counseling For Students
The Region One Education Service Center has been awarded a nearly 6 million dollar federal grant aimed at boosting mental health counseling in Rio Grande Valley public schools. The 5-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education is intended to bring more licensed mental health counselors and social workers into...
