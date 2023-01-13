Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
spectrumnews1.com
MBA hosts Homebuilding & Remodeling Show as home construction in Wisconsin slowed
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Although the U.S. Housing Market has not recovered from the pandemic, the Metropolitan Builders Association believes its 2023 Homebuilding and Remodeling show shows there is a lot happening in the industry in the Milwaukee area. The last report from the Wisconsin Builders Association said home...
Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive closing
The Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is closing. The store, located at 709 E. Capitol Dr., is offering 10% off all items storewide.
wizmnews.com
Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago
The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Preserving batteries for electric mowers, power tools over winter
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Gas power or electric? It’s a question more consumers are asking themselves in their store’s power tool aisle -- or when buying a snow blower or lawn mower. Before you lay down hundreds or thousands of dollars, it’s important to understand what you’re getting.
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
Milwaukee museum to change its name to celebrate women, nonbinary people
The Charles Allis Art Museum will be known as the Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum from Jan. 26 through June 11.
spectrumnews1.com
High diesel prices put strain on truck drivers
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — As diesel prices in Wisconsin continue to hang around $4 on average and $4.60 nationally, it’s putting a strain on truck drivers. According to the American Automobile Association, diesel prices are over a dollar higher than normal gas prices. It’s something truck driver Roy...
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Exploring the Ice Age Trail – Old Plank Road Segment
Washington Co., WI – Becoming rather fascinated with the Ice Age Trail. It’s right in the backyard for neighbors in Washington County. Below is a quick video exploring the Old Plank Road Segment, which is right off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County just east of the Old Wade House.
WISN
Milwaukee house shot-up following argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Janet Protasiewicz Laughs as She Defends Weak Sentence for Child Rapist
Liberal Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz laughed when asked about the weak sentence she gave a felon who randomly abducted a Milwaukee teen girl off the street and raped her in a hotel room. She defended it. She could have given Anton Veasley 35 years in prison but instead let...
Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
spectrumnews1.com
Duck tale: An exotic bird somehow wound up in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A Mandarin duck has been spotted in Milwaukee. The Mandarin duck is native to eastern Asia, and is commonly found in Korea, eastern Russia, China, Taiwan and Japan. They live in forests near wetlands such as rivers, streams, bogs, marshes, swamps and freshwater lakes. The Mandarin duck typically live to be six or seven years old.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
wisconsinrightnow.com
The Collins Agreement: How The ACLU Lawsuit Destroyed Proactive Policing in Milwaukee
Since the 2017 ACLU lawsuit that resulted in the Collins Agreement against the Milwaukee Police Department, field interviews conducted by Milwaukee police officers have decreased 90%. Since 2012, the year after a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel expose started putting the pressure on by implying police were racist, field interviews, also known...
WBAY Green Bay
Kewaskum man pleads guilty to wastewater discharge in California
LOS ANGELES (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to violating an environmental order for his wastewater treatment plant in California. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, is the former owner of Klean Waters Inc. -- a company with a permit to treat non-hazardous industrial wastewater. As a condition of the permit, Klean Waters had to test and treat the wastewater to ensure the pollutants were below certain levels before being discharged into Orange County’s sewers.
Two hurt, one arrested after three-vehicle crash at WIS 175 at Vliet Street
All northbound lanes on WIS 175 at Vliet Street were closed due to a three-car crash. The scene has since been cleared and reopened.
