Milwaukee, WI

wizmnews.com

Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago

The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Preserving batteries for electric mowers, power tools over winter

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Gas power or electric? It’s a question more consumers are asking themselves in their store’s power tool aisle -- or when buying a snow blower or lawn mower. Before you lay down hundreds or thousands of dollars, it’s important to understand what you’re getting.
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

High diesel prices put strain on truck drivers

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — As diesel prices in Wisconsin continue to hang around $4 on average and $4.60 nationally, it’s putting a strain on truck drivers. According to the American Automobile Association, diesel prices are over a dollar higher than normal gas prices. It’s something truck driver Roy...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend

RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Duck tale: An exotic bird somehow wound up in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Mandarin duck has been spotted in Milwaukee. The Mandarin duck is native to eastern Asia, and is commonly found in Korea, eastern Russia, China, Taiwan and Japan. They live in forests near wetlands such as rivers, streams, bogs, marshes, swamps and freshwater lakes. The Mandarin duck typically live to be six or seven years old.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kewaskum man pleads guilty to wastewater discharge in California

LOS ANGELES (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to violating an environmental order for his wastewater treatment plant in California. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, is the former owner of Klean Waters Inc. -- a company with a permit to treat non-hazardous industrial wastewater. As a condition of the permit, Klean Waters had to test and treat the wastewater to ensure the pollutants were below certain levels before being discharged into Orange County’s sewers.
KEWASKUM, WI
Outsider.com

