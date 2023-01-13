Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?Ted RiversLouisiana State
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
Sean Payton coaching race heats up, multiple teams interviewing the former Saints head coachTina Howell
Opinion: Creating a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement - No more covering up for wrongdoingEdy ZooJefferson Parish, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Now-deleted NOPD post highlights frustration with low bonds being set in Orleans Parish courts
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A social media post by the New Orleans Police Department’s Third District -- which since has been deleted -- highlights what some analysts said is a pattern of low bonds being set in Orleans Parish Magistrate court, leading to suspects being released quickly after arrest.
fox8live.com
Homicide investigation underway in Lower Garden District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Lower Garden District. Police say they received calls about a man shot at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets around 5:29 a.m. They say that when they arrived on the scene, the victim was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?
Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
fox8live.com
Schedule of MLK Day events in New Orleans and surrounding areas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In step with the rest of the nation on Monday (Jan. 16), the City of New Orleans will host a series of events to observe and commemorate the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day. The 37th Annual MLK Commemorative Celebration...
fox8live.com
Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The body of a Mandeville man who went missing nine days ago during a solo fishing trip on Lake Pontchartrain has been recovered, authorities said Monday night (Jan. 16). The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the remains of 44-year-old Billy Coile were found Monday afternoon,...
Missing Mandeville boater's body found in St. Tammany
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The body of Billy Coile, the Mandeville boater who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8, was found by St. Tammany Sheriff's Marine Division approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point, according to a press release. Coile, 44 years old went...
brproud.com
Mayor Cantrell signs executive order, establishes task force to reduce violent crime
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As crime continues to climb in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued an executive order that aims to get violent offenders off the streets. In a press conference on Wednesday, the mayor was joined by Orleans Parish Communications Executive Director Tyrell Morris, who was named the head of the city’s Violent Crime Reduction Task Force.
NOLA.com
Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction
Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
houmatimes.com
Jessica Domangue elected Terrebonne Parish City Council chairwoman
On January 11, 2023, Jessica Domangue was elected Terrebonne Parish City Council Chairwoman in a council vote of 5-4. Domangue has been working as a licensed clinical social worker since 2010, and was elected as Councilwoman for District 5 of Terrebonne Parish three years ago. “It’s been an incredible journey,” said Chairwoman Domangue. “We have had hardships such as COVID and Hurricane Ida, of course, but we truly have an excellent team on the Terrebonne Parish City Council and I am honored to be a part of it.”
NOLA.com
Federal gun prosecutions surge in response to New Orleans crime
On Dec. 12, a woman walked into the 8th District police station in the French Quarter to report that her ex-boyfriend had threatened to kill her on a 2 a.m. drive into New Orleans East. “Love kills,” Kody Severin said as he pointed a gun at her face, she told...
fox8live.com
NOPD, Tulane Police to increase patrols near campus after 6 people robbed overnight on Hillary Street
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A spate of recent armed robberies -- including the overnight holdups of six young people along Hillary Street in Uptown New Orleans -- has prompted the NOPD and Tulane University police to increase patrol activity near the college campus, authorities said Sunday (Jan. 15). “In response...
fox8live.com
Debris on I-10 West at Poydras is causing lane closure and heavy delays
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Debris on I-10 West at the Poydras Street exit is causing delays and traffic congestion and the two right lanes are blocked and causing congestion up to Franklin Ave. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the...
houmatimes.com
Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!
Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
Overnight murder in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are looking for clues after another murder. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide that occurred in the 4400 block of Reynes Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
Jefferson Parish celebrates MLK day with first parade since 2019
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Monday was a day of celebration, remembrance, and community for those in Jefferson Parish as they observed Martin Luther King Day. The Jefferson Parish MLK Day parade returned Monday afternoon, for the first time since 2019, after the parade had been canceled multiple times due to COVID and Hurricane Ida.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide in Plum Orchard
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Plum Orchard neighborhood. Police were called to the 4400 block of Reynes Street just after 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was...
Southern Scrap goes up in flames in Lower Ninth Ward
A fifty foot high mound of rubber tires caught fire Friday afternoon, burning into the night at the EMR Southern Recycling, known locally by its previous name Southern Scrap.
fox8live.com
Zulu reveals Lundi Gras festival lineup, Rex announces $1.6 million raised for New Orleans public schools
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two of New Orleans’ most illustrious Mardi Gras organizations made announcements Saturday (Jan. 14) for the 2023 Carnival season. The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club announced its 29th annual Lundi Gras Festival. The fest will take place Feb. 20 from 10:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Woldenberg Park along the Mississippi River in the French Quarter. The event is free and open to the public.
Ahead of big Powerball jackpot drawing, where did past winners buy their tickets?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of an upcoming Powerball drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials revealed where past winners bought their tickets. The next Powerball drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. Lottery officials said the jackpot is estimated to be worth around $416 million. One lucky...
fox8live.com
Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by man’s death in Cohn Street fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly blaze that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday night (Jan. 15) in the Pigeon Town neighborhood. Friends and family said they were stunned by the fast-moving fire that killed Larry Williams, and...
Comments / 0