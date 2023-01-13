On January 11, 2023, Jessica Domangue was elected Terrebonne Parish City Council Chairwoman in a council vote of 5-4. Domangue has been working as a licensed clinical social worker since 2010, and was elected as Councilwoman for District 5 of Terrebonne Parish three years ago. “It’s been an incredible journey,” said Chairwoman Domangue. “We have had hardships such as COVID and Hurricane Ida, of course, but we truly have an excellent team on the Terrebonne Parish City Council and I am honored to be a part of it.”

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO