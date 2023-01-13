ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Homicide investigation underway in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Lower Garden District. Police say they received calls about a man shot at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets around 5:29 a.m. They say that when they arrived on the scene, the victim was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?

Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Missing Mandeville boater's body found in St. Tammany

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The body of Billy Coile, the Mandeville boater who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8, was found by St. Tammany Sheriff's Marine Division approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point, according to a press release. Coile, 44 years old went...
MANDEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Mayor Cantrell signs executive order, establishes task force to reduce violent crime

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As crime continues to climb in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued an executive order that aims to get violent offenders off the streets. In a press conference on Wednesday, the mayor was joined by Orleans Parish Communications Executive Director Tyrell Morris, who was named the head of the city’s Violent Crime Reduction Task Force.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction

Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Jessica Domangue elected Terrebonne Parish City Council chairwoman

On January 11, 2023, Jessica Domangue was elected Terrebonne Parish City Council Chairwoman in a council vote of 5-4. Domangue has been working as a licensed clinical social worker since 2010, and was elected as Councilwoman for District 5 of Terrebonne Parish three years ago. “It’s been an incredible journey,” said Chairwoman Domangue. “We have had hardships such as COVID and Hurricane Ida, of course, but we truly have an excellent team on the Terrebonne Parish City Council and I am honored to be a part of it.”
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!

Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

Jefferson Parish celebrates MLK day with first parade since 2019

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Monday was a day of celebration, remembrance, and community for those in Jefferson Parish as they observed Martin Luther King Day. The Jefferson Parish MLK Day parade returned Monday afternoon, for the first time since 2019, after the parade had been canceled multiple times due to COVID and Hurricane Ida.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide in Plum Orchard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Plum Orchard neighborhood. Police were called to the 4400 block of Reynes Street just after 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Zulu reveals Lundi Gras festival lineup, Rex announces $1.6 million raised for New Orleans public schools

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two of New Orleans’ most illustrious Mardi Gras organizations made announcements Saturday (Jan. 14) for the 2023 Carnival season. The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club announced its 29th annual Lundi Gras Festival. The fest will take place Feb. 20 from 10:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Woldenberg Park along the Mississippi River in the French Quarter. The event is free and open to the public.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by man’s death in Cohn Street fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly blaze that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday night (Jan. 15) in the Pigeon Town neighborhood. Friends and family said they were stunned by the fast-moving fire that killed Larry Williams, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

