Fernandina Beach, FL

News4Jax.com

Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WRDW-TV

Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2022 slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Travis McMichael pulled...
AUGUSTA, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans new North Jacksonville restaurant

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. wants to build a restaurant in North Jacksonville and renovate a location in OakLeaf Town Center. The two are among several new and renovated stores planned in the Jacksonville area by the chicken sandwich and tenders company. In North Jacksonville, Chick-fil-A wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

4 shootings in Jacksonville in less than a day: 4 dead, 3 injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press briefing Sunday night on two nonfatal shootings in the city, both which took place earlier in the afternoon. These shootings are the third and fourth reported by JSO in less than 24 hours. There have now been 16 shootings...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Humane Society holding free adoption events every weekend in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions at the PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard, every weekend for the month of January. JHS says there will be a variety of cats, kittens, and dogs up for adoption with these events and the adoption fee will be waived. All animals are microchipped, spayed and neutered, and vaccinated before adoption.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
