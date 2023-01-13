Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge fundraising run returns Jan. 28Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Art Bikes Jax, Florida Theatre come together for fundraiser ride on Jan. 28Debra FineJacksonville, FL
WLOS.com
Doctors worry Horry Co. mom has brain damage after unexpected cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County mom, Alexis Prue, is still hospitalized in Jacksonville, Florida after suffering an unexpected cardiac arrest just over one week ago. Alexis and her husband, Andrew Prue, were in Jacksonville, Florida, for a Tennessee Titans game, sharing photos of the exciting outing just...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: MLK parade in downtown Fernandina
Nassau County MLK parade It was a beautiful day for the MLK Parade today in downtown Fernandina. (Nassau County)
More people in Duval starting backyard chicken coops amid high egg prices, farmer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are scrambling to avoid high egg prices and more are apparently opting to raise chickens in their backyards. A Duval County chicken farmer says the number of people coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens has increased at least 20 percent in the last month.
News4Jax.com
Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
First Coast News
Trial for Jacksonville woman charged in 14-year-old daughter's death starts Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A Jacksonville mother facing manslaughter and child abuse charges is the death of her 14-year-old daughter is going to trial Tuesday. Jury selection is expected to begin early Tuesday morning. Amanda Guthrie was arrested...
'God is good and he worked out for us:' JFRD describes rescue of man with dementia in swamp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rescuers with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department described the harrowing rescue of a 78-year-old man in a Jacksonville this week during a news conference Friday. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday and was...
Nassau County deputies save life of inmate overdosing on fentanyl
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A Nassau County inmate is alive thanks to the life-saving measures taken by deputies during a fentanyl overdose. "She had blue lips and her eyes were very dilated, or not dilated, very, very tight pupils, which is like the stereotypical signs of a fentanyl overdose," Sgt. Travis Fornshell said.
WRDW-TV
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2022 slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Travis McMichael pulled...
Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue has been named best in Florida by the Food Network!. The family-owned restaurant has three locations in the city: One on the Southside, one Downtown and one on New King's Road.
News4Jax.com
After acknowledging reduction, Jacksonville police notice recent uptick in street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police launched a coordinated crackdown on street racing last summer, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a “drastic reduction” in the problem. Undercover officers infiltrated the racing groups. Felony arrests were made and big fines were assessed. Cars were impounded, costing the owners...
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans new North Jacksonville restaurant
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. wants to build a restaurant in North Jacksonville and renovate a location in OakLeaf Town Center. The two are among several new and renovated stores planned in the Jacksonville area by the chicken sandwich and tenders company. In North Jacksonville, Chick-fil-A wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant...
First Coast News
Side-by-side ATV with police officers inside hit, tipped over in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A side-by-side ATV vehicle with two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in it was hit by a car and tipped over on Saturday, police said. The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and will be okay. The driver that allegedly hit them was charged with...
First Coast News
4 shootings in Jacksonville in less than a day: 4 dead, 3 injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press briefing Sunday night on two nonfatal shootings in the city, both which took place earlier in the afternoon. These shootings are the third and fourth reported by JSO in less than 24 hours. There have now been 16 shootings...
News4Jax.com
18-year-old accused of second-degree murder after 3 people found dead in North Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of an 18-year-old who is accused of murder in the death of three people on Jacksonville’s Northside. Ja-Darrius Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, armed robbery and auto theft just one...
'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July. On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media. Powell...
JSO: 3 found dead from reported homicide in Copper Hill area
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported three people dead from a reported homicide in a Copper Hill parking lot on 11000 Bridges Road. JSO reported that at around 12:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched due to reported shots fired. When arriving, JSO stated that an adult man...
First Coast News
Triple homicide reported near Copper Hill neighborhood in Jacksonville
A man and woman were found dead inside the home and another man was found dead outside the home, police said. The victims all appeared to have been shot.
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
Jacksonville Humane Society holding free adoption events every weekend in January
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions at the PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard, every weekend for the month of January. JHS says there will be a variety of cats, kittens, and dogs up for adoption with these events and the adoption fee will be waived. All animals are microchipped, spayed and neutered, and vaccinated before adoption.
First Coast News
