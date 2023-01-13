Disney published a detailed breakdown of the timeline of events that led to Bob Chapek’s exit as CEO, former CEO Bob Iger’s return to the position and activist investor Nelson Peltz’s attempt to join the company’s board in a proxy filing Tuesday. Per Disney, “The summary below details the significant contacts between the Company and the Trian Group beginning in July 2022 through the date of this proxy statement. This summary does not purport to catalogue every conversation of or among members of the Board, the Company’s management, the Company’s advisors and representatives of the Trian Group and their advisors relating...

11 MINUTES AGO