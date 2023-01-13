ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, OR

Library board selects tax rate for May ballot in Warrenton

By Ethan Myers The Astorian
 4 days ago
The board of the Warrenton Community Library wants to ask voters in May to extend a local option levy that finances library operations.

WARRENTON — After voters in November rejected an increase to the operations levy for the Warrenton Community Library, the library board will look to extend the existing tax rate on the May ballot in an effort to keep the doors open.

Measure 4-215, which fell short in a 51% to 49% vote in November, would have increased the tax rate from 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 38 cents. The extra money would have helped to extend hours, benefit community programs and add another full-time position.

Without a local option levy, the Warrenton Community Library could significantly reduce operations or close.

