Washington Examiner

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut

The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Washington Examiner

Forget Soledar: Russia cannot sustain the offensive initiative

Much is being written about Russia's claim to have captured Soledar, a town in southeastern Ukraine. Regardless of Kyiv's claims to the contrary, it seems likely that Russia has indeed taken the town or will do so in the very near future. Russia says it will now encircle Ukrainian forces...
The Independent

Tank fires explosive shots in battle for Ukrainian salt mine in Soledar

Footage shared by Ukrainian officials shows a tank firing explosive shots during a battle for a salt mine in Soledar.This video shows the tank moving through the combat area in Donetsk Oblast, with visible smoke rising into the air.While the State Border Service of Ukraine shared this footage on 8 January stating it was filmed in the days prior, the precise date of filming was not confirmed.Before the war, Soledar was a tourist spot where visitors could check out caves filled with sculptures made out of salt by local sculptors.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war: Moment ‘Russian ammunition depot’ destroyed near SoledarDriver rescued from submerged car by helicopter after ignoring Arizona flood warningsUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?

