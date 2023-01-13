Read full article on original website
Rose Marie Montgomery, 89, Festus
Rose Marie Montgomery, 89, of Festus died Jan. 12, 2023, at her home. Ms. Montgomery was a former member of Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. She loved reading, sometimes consuming several books in a single week. A talented cook, she was famous for her yeast rolls. She enjoyed fishing, going to the casino to play penny slots and spending time with her family and friends. Born June 4, 1933, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Hilda T. (Flieg) and Edwin T. Grass. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth “Leroy” Montgomery.
Frank Louis Spatafora, 75, Festus
Frank Louis Spatafora, 75, of Festus died Jan. 12, 2023, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Mr. Spatafora was a Teamster and worked as a truck driver for Bancroft. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, spending eight weeks at Fort Ord, Calif., 16 weeks in hand-picked Advanced Individual Training at Fort Polk, La., then and time overseas with the Charlie Company in the Republic of South Vietnam. Although asked to be a drill instructor, he went to Fort Knox, Ky. as an instructor and qualified expert for the 360 Machine Gun. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, fishing, hunting, archery, watching westerns, getting a sandwich and chocolate shake, and spending time with his family and pets. Born July 25, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Samuel and Pearl Spatafora. He was preceded in death by his wife: Rita Spatafora.
William J. O’Brien, 98, De Soto
William J. O’Brien, 98, of De Soto died Jan. 11, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto. Mr. O’Brien was the owner of Standard Oil Agency in De Soto. Born April 12, 1924, in Cedar Hill, he was the son of the late Arthur James and Susan Ellen (McNamee) O’Brien.
Donna K. Wigger, 70, Hillsboro
Donna K. Wigger, 70, of Hillsboro died Jan. 5, 2023, in Hillsboro. Mrs. Wigger was a machine operator with Clayton Corp. Born March 15, 1952, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Beulah (Sebastian) and James. B. Hubbard. She was preceded in death by her husband: Keith "Duck" Wigger.
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, De Soto
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, of De Soto died Jan. 8, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Duszynski was a licensed practical nurse and real estate agent. She was a member of Mount Olive United Methodist Church of De Soto. She enjoyed antiquing, quilting and spending time with family. Born Nov. 17, 1956, in Jackson, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Flora (Hutchinson) and Bryan Mullins.
David Arthur Benson Sr., 83, Bonne Terre
David Arthur Benson Sr., 83, of Bonne Terre died Jan. 11, 2023, in Bonne Terre. Mr. Benson graduated from Festus High School in 1957 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a police officer in St. Louis, worked as a real estate agent and was a longtime salesman for Crystal Heating and Cooling. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and was a Scout Master for multiple troops, and he achieved Eagle Scout and Eagle Scout Mentor. He loved hunting and fishing. Born April 6, 1939, in Festus, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Alma L. (Tindall) Benson.
Judith Vernell Roach, 77, Arnold
Judith Vernell Roach, 77, of Arnold died Dec. 19, 2022. Ms. Roach was retired from Delmar Gardens. She was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time outdoors and riding her horse. She loved spending time with her family. She was born Aug. 17, 1945, in Fresno, Calif., the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Martin) McKinney.
Barbara Sue (Reiser) Syers, 56, Byrnes Mill
Barbara Sue (Reiser) Syers, 56, of Byrnes Mill died Jan. 7, 2023, in Byrnes Mill. Mrs. Syers was an active member of her church and community. Born July 6, 1966, in St. Charles, she was the daughter of the late Connie (Courtney) and Gerald Reiser. She is survived by her...
De Soto council approves contractor for multipurpose field
A new multipurpose turf field is coming to De Soto. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Dec. 19 to award a $3,158,952 contract to ATG Sports in Festus to build the multipurpose field off Vineland School Road next to the De Soto Athletic Complex. The property where the...
George Perry Portz, 70, Shiloh, Ill.
George Perry Portz, 70, of Shiloh, Ill., died suddenly Jan. 9, 2023. Mr. Portz was a landlord, musician and coach. In 1988, he took over the Shiloh Mobile Home Park his family had owned, and he was a nationally and internationally recognized fiddler. In 1969, when he was 16, he won the Illinois State Open Fiddle Championship, the youngest to win that competition. In 1970, he graduated from the O’Fallon Township High School where he was captain of the wrestling team. He also was a member of the Belleville Jr. Philharmonic during that time.
Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop
After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
SUV stolen in Arnold, recovered in Illinois
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from the Avion Ridge Apartments, 1778 Richardson Road. The 2018 Hyundai Tucson was recovered in Cahokia, Ill., the same day it was stolen, police reported. A 28-year-old Arnold man said he had parked the SUV outside the apartment complex at about...
County sees four more COVID-19 deaths, two flu deaths
Over the past two weeks, the Jefferson County Health Department has reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths and two flu-related deaths. The COVID-19-related deaths reported during the week of Dec. 25-31, were a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. The flu-related death reported that week was a man in his 90s.
