Tracie
4d ago
Winners should NEVER reveal that they won the lottery.
Reply(8)
37
Cynthia Smith
4d ago
Congratulations on your win!
Reply
9
Ca nurse1
4d ago
why they giving his name to this world so he can be robbed and killed? how stupid of them!
Reply(3)
18
