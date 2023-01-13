Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson's Announcement
O.J. Simpson played for two different NFL teams during his professional career - and both of them are seen as Super Bowl contenders - but he's riding with one this postseason. The former Bills and 49ers star is going with Buffalo in the playoffs. Simpson, who was accused but ultimately acquitted in ...
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
wrestlingrumors.net
Already: Vince McMahon Rumored To Have Problems With Some WWE Departments
He’s back. The WWE world has changed in several ways in the last few days and those changes might not be ending anytime soon. Most of the changes revolve around the return of Vince McMahon, who is now back in his seat as Chairman of the Board, but the question is what will he do with regards to the creative side of WWE. We don’t know that yet, but his influence is already spreading.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer From First Ever Raw To Appear On 30th Anniversary Show
A WWE Hall of Famer who appeared on the inaugural edition of Monday Night Raw will be present for the show’s 30th anniversary according to a new report. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Anna Jay Following Scary Table Spot
This past Friday's "AEW Rampage" featured a brutal tag team match between Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Melo and the team of Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. The bloody encounter took the wrestling world by storm and caused a flurry of controversy over its extreme content. According to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Filmed Additional Segment During Latest WWE Return
John Cena made an appearance via satellite to reveal himself as Kevin Owens’ mystery partner for their tag team match a couple of weeks ago. That appearance was to announce that he would compete during the last SmackDown of the year. Cena is known to drop video messages, and it seems that he did it again.
PWMania
“Feeling” in WWE That Vince McMahon Will Appear on WWE TV Soon
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has returned to Titan Towers following his reappointment as Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. Triple H remains in charge of creative, while Nick Khan serves as CEO of WWE. However, Vince has made creative suggestions to Triple H. While speaking on Wrestling...
wrestlingworld.co
Cody Rhodes Reportedly Training With NXT Stars Ahead of His WWE Return
Cody Rhodes is preparing for his in-ring return, training with NXT stars. Fightful Select reports that Rhodes was spotted at the WWE Performance Center late last month. Rhodes reportedly was allowed to choose who would help him train for his in-ring return and he chose NXT’s Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Confirms His WWE Return Date
Roman Reigns could have his "American Nightmare" coming true at WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes officially declared his entry into the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on the 1/16 "WWE Raw," making it clear that he's coming for the "Tribal Chief's" Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes made the announcement at the...
Popculture
Wrestling Legend Black Warrior Dead at 54
Black Warrior, a professional wrestling legend who's known for competing in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, died last Tuesday, according to Wrestling Inc. He was 54 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. "The CMLL shares the grief that overwhelms the...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Destroys Austin Theory While Brawling In Crowd During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has seen a lot of accomplishments in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in tons of solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. That being said, his most recent ‘injury’ was nothing more than just an angle. In fact, Rollins decimated Austin Theory during a WWE live event after the injury scare.
