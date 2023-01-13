Montana Man Arraigned on Charges For Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Great Falls, MT
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store ClosureJoel EisenbergTwin Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
A gun-toting former slave became the first black woman to work for the U.S. Postal ServiceAnita DurairajCascade, MT
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
Rapper who posed on cop car at US Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has been sentenced
WASHINGTON — The FBI experienced considerable difficulty tracking down many of the rioters who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal agents had no problem whatsoever in finding rapper Bugzie the Don. Why was it so easy? Glad you asked. The Virginia-born and bred rapper,...
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Fact check: Video shows Rep. Jim Jordan questioning witness, no criminal charges levied
A video shows Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. David Cicilline questioning a government official. No one is charged with a crime.
Washington Examiner
Senator demands investigation into secret FBI gun confiscations after Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican senator is calling for an investigation into the FBI, Secret Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for secretly coordinating to strip U.S. citizens of their rights to own, use, or even buy firearms. The Washington Examiner reported on Dec. 13 that the three federal agencies...
Rep. Raskin: Trump could spend 'the remaining days of his misanthropic life behind bars'
A leading member of the Jan. 6 select committee said Friday he “really would be surprised” if Attorney General Merrick Garland doesn’t act on the panel’s criminal referrals and indict former President Donald Trump for his conduct relating to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I...
Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct
DENVER – Jenna Ellis, the Colorado attorney who represented former President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn the 2020 election, is under investigation by the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. Ellis has been the target of formal complaints regarding what critics characterized as her professional misconduct connected to Trump’s effort to reverse the […] The post Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Fresh blow for Trump as judge rules ex-president must face NY fraud trial this fall bump stocks ban
A New York judge said former President Trump faces a lawsuit by the state Attorney General accusing him fraudulently overvaluing his real estate company's assets and own net worth.
Federal convictions will now lead to immediate firing for crooked New York pols
A new state law will automatically strip public officials of their jobs if they’re convicted of federal felonies — closing a loophole that’s existed for more than 35 years. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday to overcome a provision in federal law that says a conviction isn’t considered official until after sentencing, which often occurs many months after a guilty plea or jury verdict. Previously, only crooked officials convicted of felonies under state law were subject to automatic expulsion from the public payroll. The new law ensures “parity between the federal and state criminal procedure process while at the same time...
Judge gave felon who killed California deputy light prison sentence instead of life
A serial felon who killed a patrol deputy should have been spending his life in prison for a violent crime just a year ago, yet he was on the streets, the Riverside County, California, sheriff said.
WFMJ.com
New bill passed allows police to pull drivers over as primary violation for cell phone distractions
The state of Ohio is cracking down on distracted driving in Senate Bill 288, which recently passed in the statehouse. If it's enacted, law enforcement will have the authority to pull drivers over for holding a cell phone, with some exceptions. We already know texting and engaging in any hand-held...
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
abovethelaw.com
Trump's Lawyers Argue That Rape Is Not A 'Distinct Injustice' In E. Jean Carroll Assault Case
Donald Trump’s sparklemagic legal team has done it again! They’ve managed to get their famous client’s name in the news next to Jeffrey Epstein’s, while at the same time taking the position that rape is not a “distinct injustice.”. Slow freakin’ clap. This unfortunate...
An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?
The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US
"Will she never learn?" Lauren Boebert blasted by "embarrassed" constituent in Christmas Day letter
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won her reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch this year in an unexpectedly tight race in...
Trump claims Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot by a ‘lunatic’ for ‘no reason’
Donald Trump marked the two-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by accusing a “lunatic” police officer of shooting protester Ashli Babbitt “for no reason” and reiterating his false claims about a stolen 2020 election.On Saturday, Mr Trump gave a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as part of an event surrounding the conservative CPAC conference.During his remarks, the former president referenced Babbitt, a right-wing demonstrator who was shot and killed by police during January 6 as she attempted to climb through a window into the Capitol, and the recent arrest of Babbitt’s mother at a January...
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report
The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday. Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
FBI Informants Who Marched With Proud Boys on Jan. 6 Will Testify for Their Defense
Before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI had well-placed informants in the Proud Boys who the government hoped could glean information about the notorious far-right street-fighting gang’s inner workings. Now, some of those same informants are being called as witnesses in the Proud Boys’ high-profile seditious...
Comments / 1