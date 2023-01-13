ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer

Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
EUGENE, OR
