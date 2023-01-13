We don’t know the full story no teacher should do this but we all know how we would treat teachers sometimes the kid could’ve started it and then change his demeanor once he noticed a camera is out
I’m sure this student did something(s) prior to the camera recording that provoked such a consequence this severe… not a fan of violence at all, but these kids growing up these days think it’s a game (for social media clout/views) or ok to disrespect an adult or authority figure and think nobody will retaliate. Many teachers are at their wits end with these disrespectful kids and then dealing with lenient parents who don’t give attention to their child until something happens… smh So I’d definitely like to hear the WHOLE backstory of this situation.
Sounds like some deep aggression towards the student and this is unacceptable behaviour from a teacher. I don’t care who you are or what happened you don’t put your hands on anyone. Smh.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Comments / 21