Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Food delivery driver robbed, stabbed in Pikesville

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a robbery and assault in Pikesville that left a delivery driver hospitalized. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were notified of an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road, according to police. The victim, who was...
PIKESVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash

A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
ODENTON, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene located in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were provided. The post Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Charging document suggests possible motive in school stabbing

LANSDOWNE, Md. — The Baltimore County teen accused ofstabbing a classmate Tuesday at Lansdowne High School faces an attempted first-degree murder charge. WBAL-TV 11 News obtained the charging document, which state the suspect used a knife to stab the victim when a fight in a restroom spilled into the hallway.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS News

23-year-old man dies after double shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 23-year-old man died early Monday after he was shot in a double shooting in West Baltimore, according to police. Officers said Kwantez Charles Henson was shot around 10:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. He died at the hospital several hours later, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue

A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
BALTIMORE, MD

