Carjacker racks up traffic tickets in 2020, owner waits on City to clear them
Two years after her car was stolen and her daughter carjacked at gunpoint, Aixa-Allyyn Jaxx waited for the City of Baltimore to remove the citation from her record.
foxbaltimore.com
Food delivery driver robbed, stabbed in Pikesville
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a robbery and assault in Pikesville that left a delivery driver hospitalized. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were notified of an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road, according to police. The victim, who was...
foxbaltimore.com
Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
Wbaltv.com
Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8K offered for info in fatal shooting at gas station
A Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Baltimore gas station late last month. Video above: Man fatally shot after fight at downtown Baltimore gas station (December 2022) Lattimore Thompson, 30, was fatally shot on...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
Wbaltv.com
Woman, dog shot in parking lot of Brooklyn Park shopping center
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — A woman and her dog are recovering after a shooting Sunday in Brooklyn Park. County police told 11 News someone fired multiple shots around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brooklyn Park Plaza at Ritchie Highway and 11th Avenue. Police said a woman...
23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
Police investigate assault and robbery in Pikesville
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road. The victim was making a food delivery when they were stabbed and robbed.
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
foxbaltimore.com
Woman, dog shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman and her dog were both shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County, Sunday. Police tweeted the 48-year-old woman was walking her dog while in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway. No motive or suspect information is available, police say. Police confirm,...
Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene located in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were provided. The post Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
1 person rescued in Baltimore County house fire, taken to hospital
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — One person was rescued in a Baltimore County house fire on Monday morning, according to the local fire department. Officials tweeted that this morning, crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Powells Run Road for reports of a dwelling fire. Crews noticed fire showing...
Wbaltv.com
Charging document suggests possible motive in school stabbing
LANSDOWNE, Md. — The Baltimore County teen accused ofstabbing a classmate Tuesday at Lansdowne High School faces an attempted first-degree murder charge. WBAL-TV 11 News obtained the charging document, which state the suspect used a knife to stab the victim when a fight in a restroom spilled into the hallway.
Nottingham MD
Knifepoint robberies reported in Rosedale, assault leads to arrest in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, a known individual entered a residence in the 3300-block of Iris Lane in Middle River (21220) after assaulting the occupants. The suspect was arrested at the location.
Detainee found dead at Baltimore Central Booking; awaiting autopsy results
Detectives from the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating after the death of a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on January 10.
CBS News
23-year-old man dies after double shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 23-year-old man died early Monday after he was shot in a double shooting in West Baltimore, according to police. Officers said Kwantez Charles Henson was shot around 10:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. He died at the hospital several hours later, according to police.
Wbaltv.com
Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue
A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
