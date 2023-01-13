ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cleanup efforts continue for Griffin families hit by severe storms

Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes here inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what’s left, it’s hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Locust Grove hit by EF-1 tornado, mobile home community continues cleanup

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - The National Weather Service says a weak tornado blew through the Locust Grove area on Thursday leaving hundreds of homes without power days later. The sheer power of Thursday’s storm is evident as many trailer homes in the Indian Creek Mobile Home community are damaged or destroyed. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gov. Kemp requests major disaster declaration for hardest-hit Georgia counties

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is FEMA to declare several Georgia counties major disaster areas as the National Weather Service releases its most report of Thursday’s tornado outbreak. Counties being considered are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup. A powerful line of storms that moved through last...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for Georgia after deadly tornadoes

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - President Joe Biden has declared parts of Georgia hit by last week's tornadoes major disaster areas. The counties included in the declaration are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup. The new declaration makes federal funding available to individuals affected by the powerful line of...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas. Families in need can find food,...
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Classes canceled through at least Thursday for Griffin-Spalding County Schools

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Students in Griffin-Spalding County Schools will be out of school for more than half the week after two strong tornadoes tore through the area last Thursday. An EF-2 and EF-3 tornado cut paths through the griffin area as a powerful front moved through the area. Residents in the area spent the three-day weekend trying to clean up the destruction left behind.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Monday evening forecast

The Tuesday morning commute in Atlanta could see some scattered showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two, but none are expected to build to anywhere near severe. Wednesday will dry out for another rain chance on Thursday and the FOX 5 Storm Team is monitoring a possibility of some rain this weekend. Cool temperatures, but not too cold.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
11Alive

EF-3 tornado confirmed in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — It was an EF-3 tornado that ravaged part of Griffin. The National Weather Service confirmed that that EF-3 tornado caused some of the worst damage of the storms that raked across north Georgia. Some of the homes on Kendall Drive are completely gone. The NWS survey...
GRIFFIN, GA

