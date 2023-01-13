ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Child arrested for slashing student at Langston Hughes Academy, NOPD says

By Kenny Lopez
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— A Langston Hughes Academy student is arrested after slashing another student with scissors in class. It is the latest act of violence plaguing the schools in our area.

The NOPD said that yesterday at Langston Hughes Academy a female student was arrested after slashing a male student with scissors.

According to the NOPD, the boy was slashed with scissors during an argument after the victim demanded the girl leave him alone. Langston Hughes is a FirstLine Charter School and the CEO of FirstLine says although police say the student was slashed, that’s not the case.

“We had an incident between two students. One student threw a pair of scissors at another student and the other student was injured. We certainly don’t consider that a stabbing and sometimes students make mistakes,” Sabrina Pence, CEO of FirstLine Schools said.

Still school leaders say violence of any kind will not be tolerated.

“I want our parents to know our kids are safe here. When anything happens, we’ll always inform them,” Pence said.

The boy is recovering from injuries from the scissors and will be okay.

Langston Hughes Academy is a Pre-K through 8 school. The ages of the students have not been released.

