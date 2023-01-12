Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
After Bomb Hoax, Officials Find 2.4 Tonnes of Cocaine on Board Boxship
The report of a bomb aboard the container ship MSC Lorena last month turned out to be false, but authorities turned up something else in her cargo: 2.4 tonnes of cocaine. The Panamax boxship MSC Lorena was headed for the Port of Antwerp on the night of December 22 when the Belgian police received a telephoned bomb threat targeting the ship. The caller (falsely) told the police that the vessel would explode shortly after docking at the port.
Abu Dhabi Commissions its First Research Vessel
On Friday, the Environmental Agency- Abu Dhabi (EAD) launched its first ever research vessel to boost ongoing oceanographic research efforts in the Emirate. The vessel - named Jaywun, a term that refers to one of the finest and most valuable types of pearl - is the first and the most advanced marine research vessel in the UAE. The Freire Shipbuilding Company in Vigo, Spain built the vessel in partnership with Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding Company.
Watch Officer From Lost Norwegian Frigate Faces Criminal Trial
The top officer on watch aboard the ill-fated frigate KNM Helge Ingstad has been charged with "negligently causing damage to the sea, which could easily result in the loss of human life." It is the only remaining criminal case connected to the Ingstad's collision with the tanker Sola TS in 2018, which resulted in the loss of the warship and superficial damage to the tanker.
Report: UK Gov't Likely to Cancel Funding for Type 32 Frigate Program
The government of new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to suspend its funding plans for the Type 32 frigate, a follow-on vessel class which was to succeed current frigate models in future production. Scotland's naval shipbuilders had expected to secure $3 billion for the five-ship project, which would have kept their production lines hot through the second half of the decade.
Indonesian Navy Keeps an Eye on China Coast Guard Mega-Cutter
The government of Indonesia has dispatched a naval vessel to keep an eye on a China Coast Guard mega-cutter which has been loitering in the Indonesian EEZ, the head of the Indonesian Navy told media over the weekend. China Coast Guard 5901, the world's largest coast guard vessel, has been...
South Africa Plans Naval Drills With Russia and China
Despite domestic opposition, South Africa's government is going ahead with plans for an extended joint exercise with Russian and Chinese naval forces. In February, three Chinese naval vessels and two Russian warships will join a South African Navy exercise off the nation's east coast. The government of South Africa plans to dispatch a single warship to join the maneuvers, according to local defense industry site Defenceweb.
Defying Sanctions, Iran Set New Oil Export Record in December
Iran and Russia are competing with rock-bottom prices to woo China's independent refiners. While Russia's oil exports declined in December under strict new Western restrictions, Iran shipped its sanctioned crude oil to market at a record pace, according to tanker tracking firm Vortexa. Both nations are competing for the same...
