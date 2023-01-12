ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

southarkansassun.com

Maine Governor Proposes Up To $850 One-Time Payment for Retirees

Maine Governor Mills has disclosed a proposal that included up to $850 one-time payment for retirees. The amounts will reportedly vary, but there is no information if there is a limit to the payments. Maine Governor Janet Mills has disclosed her biannual budget proposal which included payments for retired workers....
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine's Hire A Vet results released

Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Is It Illegal in Maine to Drive With Your Interior Lights On?

Because we plunge into what feels like endless darkness for 6 months out of the year, lights in all forms and fashions are important to people in Maine. That includes on the road, where headlights have been required with even the slightest hint of darkness or inclement weather. But what about your interior lights? Interior lights have often been a gray area for drivers, unsure whether or not they can be used while simultaneously operating a vehicle.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

A new online banned bookstore in Central Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It is not your typical bookstore. ”Pretty much anything you would not find in your school library,” Smith said. Maddie Smith started The Banned Bookstore, an online independent bookstore in Central Maine. “It’s just important to not hinder anyone’s education or what they would like...
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

10 of the Deepest Lakes and Ponds in Maine

Maine is dotted with thousands of lakes and ponds. Ever wondered which ones are among the deepest in the state?. First, what designates a body of water as a lake or pond? According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, a common distinction is sunlight completely penetrates to the bottom of ponds. Lakes being deeper do not see sunlight at their deepest points. Another rule of thumb is measuring by surface area, smaller bodies of water are ponds, larger waters are designated as lakes. Usually water depth and surface area are combined to from the final designation.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – January 9-15

Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 9th – 15th, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police investigate shoplifting incident at Island Falls grocery store. On January 14th, Trooper Saucier took a shoplifting...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?

When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city, before t8ings start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the back yard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross discusses her historic new role and top priorities

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Jan 9. 2023); no calls will be taken. Longtime Maine leader Rachel Talbot Ross steps into the role of Speaker of the House, making history as the first Black lawmaker to be elected to that position. We’ll talk with her about her social justice advocacy, her many past leadership roles, and what her priorities are for the 2023 legislative session.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine lobstermen must report catch, new rule says

MAINE, USA — Lobstermen in Maine have a new rule to abide by this new year that's separate from the battle over right whale regulations that recently caused a lot of controversy for the industry. The new regulation requires all commercial lobstermen to make monthly, electronic reports to the...
MAINE STATE
amjamboafrica.com

Respite for ME – New state-funded grant for caregivers

In the fall of 2022, Maine’s Office of Aging and Disability Services at the Department of Health and Human Services began implementing a new program called Respite for ME. The program will give $2,000 to caregivers to access respite care or other services not currently covered by existing programs. The funds will be available for 2 years – from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2024. This means that eligible caregivers could receive $2,000 per year, or a total of $4,000.
MAINE STATE

